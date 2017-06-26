BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Love The Way This Girl Cheered Her Mother Up After A Chemotherapy Session

world

People Love The Way This Girl Cheered Her Mother Up After A Chemotherapy Session

Since her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Geysa has had one goal – make her mother laugh.

By Raphael Evangelista and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Raphael Evangelista

Raphael Evangelista

Equipe BuzzFeed, Brasil

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 26, 2017, at 10:52 a.m. ET

A girl named Geysa from Brazil has gone viral after she filmed an adorable video with her mother after a chemotherapy session.

Hoje eu brinquei com a minha mãe simulando como ela ficará quando o cabelo dela - que caiu com a quimioterapia - cr… https://t.co/4tAtIKrxwy
GEY loves harry @stylesperta

Hoje eu brinquei com a minha mãe simulando como ela ficará quando o cabelo dela - que caiu com a quimioterapia - cr… https://t.co/4tAtIKrxwy

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Today I played with my mother, showing how she will look when her hair – which has fallen out from chemo - grows.

Her reaction."

Geysa, told BuzzFeed Brazil her mother, Marinalva, was diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer seven months ago, and that since then she and her father have been on a mission– to make her laugh.

&quot;It&#x27;s always been me, my father, and her,&quot; she said. &quot;The sudden shock was huge and my dad was pretty shaken up; I had to keep up a tough front. The first, heaviest sessions were done with my father there with her. She cried, and he stayed by her side the whole time. During the treatment my father and I tried to make her laugh at any cost, with theater, musical numbers, everything done by just us two.&quot;
Geysa / Arquivo Pessoal

"It's always been me, my father, and her," she said. "The sudden shock was huge and my dad was pretty shaken up; I had to keep up a tough front. The first, heaviest sessions were done with my father there with her. She cried, and he stayed by her side the whole time. During the treatment my father and I tried to make her laugh at any cost, with theater, musical numbers, everything done by just us two."

She said she recently had to take on the responsibility of looking after her mother while her father was looking for a job.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @itsgeysa

Geysa said she was only playing around with the selfie camera on her phone, but she loved the result and decided to post the video.

Twitter: @stylesperta
ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, after trying out a few things, Geysa gives her mother bangs with her own hair and they both burst into laughter.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Twitter: @stylesperta

Since being posted, the video has been retweeted over 32,000 times. People loved how cute Geysa and her mother are.

@stylesperta Que coisa mais linda 😍❤
thaynara BACK TO YOU @littllezayn

@stylesperta Que coisa mais linda 😍❤

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What a beautiful thing."

"The video happened totally naturally," she said.

@stylesperta AHH QUE LINDAS ❤
Emy 🌙 @mybitchespll

@stylesperta AHH QUE LINDAS ❤

Reply Retweet Favorite

"We were playing around in the kitchen, because she wanted to see how long her hair was, so I told her to look at it on the display on my phone, and then I decided to test how it would look when it was long. I put it in record, and afterward I fell in love with the result."

@stylesperta O amor cura. ❤
Loucapelavida @benn_mari

@stylesperta O amor cura. ❤

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

She said her mother didn't like being filmed, but later she loved the positive impact the video was having.

Twitter: @stylesperta

"I posted it and she got so mad she almost killed me, and asked me to take it down," she said.

"She's refused to allow any pictures since she began treatment, but after I told her about all the positive messages, and about how we could inspire other people, in the end she let it stay up."

This post was translated from Portuguese.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT