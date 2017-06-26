People Love The Way This Girl Cheered Her Mother Up After A Chemotherapy Session
Since her mother was diagnosed with cancer, Geysa has had one goal – make her mother laugh.
A girl named Geysa from Brazil has gone viral after she filmed an adorable video with her mother after a chemotherapy session.
Geysa, told BuzzFeed Brazil her mother, Marinalva, was diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer seven months ago, and that since then she and her father have been on a mission– to make her laugh.
She said she recently had to take on the responsibility of looking after her mother while her father was looking for a job.
Geysa said she was only playing around with the selfie camera on her phone, but she loved the result and decided to post the video.
In the video, after trying out a few things, Geysa gives her mother bangs with her own hair and they both burst into laughter.
Since being posted, the video has been retweeted over 32,000 times. People loved how cute Geysa and her mother are.
"The video happened totally naturally," she said.
"We were playing around in the kitchen, because she wanted to see how long her hair was, so I told her to look at it on the display on my phone, and then I decided to test how it would look when it was long. I put it in record, and afterward I fell in love with the result."
She said her mother didn't like being filmed, but later she loved the positive impact the video was having.
"I posted it and she got so mad she almost killed me, and asked me to take it down," she said.
"She's refused to allow any pictures since she began treatment, but after I told her about all the positive messages, and about how we could inspire other people, in the end she let it stay up."
This post was translated from Portuguese.
