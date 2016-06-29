17 Pictures Documenting The Olympic Torch's Weird-As-Hell Trip Through Brazil

BuzzFeed News

From a human torch to a marriage proposal, it's been a wild ride.

By Raphael Evangelista and Hayes Brown

Headshot of Raphael Evangelista

Raphael Evangelista

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 29, 2016, at 11:38 a.m. ET

Let's be real: The best part of the Olympics is by far the Olympic torch, which is lit in Greece every four years and then travels to its final destination in the host country over the course of months.

Petros Giannakouris / AP

It's always seriously entertaining and often completely mental. And the Rio 2016 Olympics have been no exception. So let's take a trip along with the torch throughout Brazil:

Thanassis Stavrakis / AP

1. First, a "human-torch" popped up, stealing the show on the first day of the relay.

After such a moving performance, he was invited to carry the torch officially.
Twitter: @nao_sabo

After such a moving performance, he was invited to carry the torch officially.

2. After that, the torch showed up on Mercado Livre, which is sort of like Brazilian eBay, at MODEST prices.

NBD, just $12,000 U.S. (The envious will tell you it's a mock-up, but there are a bunch being sold.)
Facebook: MedalhaDeOuroParaOBrasil

NBD, just $12,000 U.S.

(The envious will tell you it's a mock-up, but there are a bunch being sold.)

3. It was carried on just one foot.

These karate kicks had people around the world calling this guy the Brazilian "Chun-Li."
Twitter: @ChamaOlimpica

These karate kicks had people around the world calling this guy the Brazilian "Chun-Li."

4. It fell down and got back up a few times — always lit.

Like this moment when a swimming teacher, Nikita, took a tumble but got up, shook off the dust, and bounced back with the Olympic torch in Pernambuco.
youtube.com

Like this moment when a swimming teacher, Nikita, took a tumble but got up, shook off the dust, and bounced back with the Olympic torch in Pernambuco.

5. Amazingly, the Olympic torch WENT DOWN A WATER SLIDE and stayed lit.

Divulgação
Divulgação

6. There was a bit of Samba happening on the way through Amapá.

🎵Quem não gosta do samba bom sujeito não é...Ou é ruim da cabeça ou doente do pé🎵 💃👯 #ChamaNoAP #ChamaOlimpica
Chama Olímpica @ChamaOlimpica

🎵Quem não gosta do samba bom sujeito não é...Ou é ruim da cabeça ou doente do pé🎵 💃👯 #ChamaNoAP #ChamaOlimpica

7. And the flame took part in this grand tribute to Luis Gonzaga, one of Brazil's most famous musicians.

It gave many Brazilians goosebumps to see the torchbearer and the police singing the song “Vida de Viajante."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

It gave many Brazilians goosebumps to see the torchbearer and the police singing the song “Vida de Viajante."

8. Model Suzy Cortez did a body-painted torch cosplay.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @suzycortezoficial

Cortez, aka "Miss Bumbum 2015," posted at least four pictures to show off her work from all possible angles.

9. The torch even witnessed a marriage proposal.

(SHE SAID YES!)

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

(SHE SAID YES!)

10. And, of course, the torch was the target of an attempted robbery. Performed by a guy dressed up like Robin.

Be sure to watch the moment when the Boy Wonder's plans are foiled by vigilant security guards.
Reprodução / Via globoesporte.globo.com

Be sure to watch the moment when the Boy Wonder's plans are foiled by vigilant security guards.

11. This freestyle soccer player juggled a ball and a torch at the same time!

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

12. The Olympic flame was ~magically~ transformed into a guitar!

Reprodução
Reprodução

This engineer, upon receiving the torch for his lap, couldn't resist rocking out. \m/_

13. It tooled around on a surfboard.

globoesporte.globo.com

14. It found its way into a Capoeira demonstration.

Reprodução / Via globoesporte.globo.com
15. In Roraima, the torch even caught a lift on a paraglider!

Rio2016 / Via Facebook: rio2016pt

16. But the relay has also had its less than great moments, like when a jaguar escaped after an event and had to be put down.

Amazonia Real / Via Facebook: amazoniareal

17. And a guy allegedly tried to douse the flame with a bucket of water recently.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

There's still more than a month left until the torch completes its travels and lights the Olympic flame in Rio, so who knows what else it'll come across in that time.

Eraldo Peres / AP
