These Photos Will Remind You That LA Super Bowls Are The Best

Back to where it started. Fifty-five years after the first Super Bowl ever was played in Los Angeles, the Big Game returns to LA once again. Sunday will be the eighth time the Super Bowl will be played in the Los Angeles area; the last time the game was in town, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills 52-17 in 1993.

Through the years Super Bowls played in Los Angeles have featured iconic players, coaches, and moments of triumph, such as Vince Lombardi winning the trophy that would eventually bear his name, then-coach John Madden being carried by his players after his first Super Bowl win, and the Miami Dolphins completing the only perfect season in NFL history.

There's also moments like when Leon Lett recovered a fumble and returned it over 60 yards, only to be caught from behind less than a yard from scoring a touchdown (Lett got the last laugh though when his team won the game). Take a look at some of these moments in the photos below.