 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Photos Will Remind You That LA Super Bowls Are The Best

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

These Photos Will Remind You That LA Super Bowls Are The Best

Los Angeles is hosting the Super Bowl on Sunday. We took a look back at some iconic moments of the previous seven Super Bowls in LA.

By randyvazquez

Picture of randyvazquez randyvazquez BuzzFeed News Contributor

Posted on February 13, 2022, at 5:09 p.m. ET

Back to where it started. Fifty-five years after the first Super Bowl ever was played in Los Angeles, the Big Game returns to LA once again. Sunday will be the eighth time the Super Bowl will be played in the Los Angeles area; the last time the game was in town, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills 52-17 in 1993.

Through the years Super Bowls played in Los Angeles have featured iconic players, coaches, and moments of triumph, such as Vince Lombardi winning the trophy that would eventually bear his name, then-coach John Madden being carried by his players after his first Super Bowl win, and the Miami Dolphins completing the only perfect season in NFL history.

There's also moments like when Leon Lett recovered a fumble and returned it over 60 yards, only to be caught from behind less than a yard from scoring a touchdown (Lett got the last laugh though when his team won the game). Take a look at some of these moments in the photos below.

Super Bowl I : Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi raises a football in victory, surrounded by reporters covering the first Super Bowl in 1967.

Getty Images

The First World Championship Game, later known as Super Bowl I, on January 15, 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Green Bay Packers' Henry Jordan, left, and Willie Davis , right, carry head coach Vince Lombardi, center, after they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl I.

AP Images

Jackie Dawson, wife of the Chiefs' Len Dawson, and her children, Lisa, 12, and Len, Jr., 8, watch the Super Bowl on Jan. 15, 1967 in Los Angeles.

Super Bowl XVII : Miami Dolphins 14, Washington 7

Nate Fine / NFL via Getty Images

Coin toss before a 14-7 Miami Dolphins win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII on January 14, 1973 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese (12) in action versus Washington at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Danny Thomas, co-owner of the Miami Dolphins, reads a magazine in the stands during Super Bowl VII against Washington.

George Long / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula victorious, getting carried off field by players and fans after winning Super Bowl XVII at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Super Bowl XI : Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

AP Images

Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders reacts on the sideline as running back Clarence Davis (28) races down the field against Minnesota during Super Bowl XI in Pasadena, California, Jan. 9, 1977.

Getty Images

Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden, left, and owner Al Davis, right, hold the Super Bowl trophy in Super Bowl XI on Jan. 9, 1977 in Pasadena, California. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, right, and wife Jennifer Biletnikoff sit in a new automobile presented to him for being the most valuable player in the Super Bowl on Jan. 10, 1977.

Sporting News via Getty Images

Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden, left, and owner Al Davis, right, hold the Super Bowl trophy after the Raiders defended the Minnesota Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI on Jan. 9, 1977 in Pasadena, California

Super Bowl XIV : Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

John Iacono / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers Lynn Swann (88) in action, attempting to catch a ball versus the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl XIV in Pasadena, California.

Walter Iooss Jr. / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mike Kruczek (15), center, and Terry Bradshaw (12), right, enter the field before their game versus the Los Angeles Rams before Super Bowl XIV.

Richard Mackson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images | Harry Cabluck / AP Photo

Closeup of Pittsburgh Steelers fan in stands, filming during the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw relaxes in his Rose Bowl dressing area before the start of Super Bowl XIV on Jan. 20, 1980, in Pasadena, California.

Super Bowl XVII : Washington 27, Miami Dolphins 17

Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Miami Dolphins' David Woodley (16) gets hit by Washington's Dexter Manley (72) during Super Bowl XVII on Jan. 30, 1983 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

AP Photo | AP Photo

Washington running back John Riggins eludes a tackle-attempt by Miami Dolphins' Don McNeal during Super Bowl XVII in Pasadena, California. Washington coach Joe Gibbs, right, gets a hug from his father Jack Gibbs in the team's locker room following a win over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 30, 1983.

AP Photo

Washington receiver Charlie Brown (87) gets ready to spike the ball after he scored a fourth quarter touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 30, 1983.

Super Bowl XXI : New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

Peter Read Miller / Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

New York Giants' Lawrence Taylor wearing Superman cape during interview with members of the media before Super Bowl XXI versus the Denver Broncos.

Ron Heflin / AP Photo |

New York Giants defense Lawrence Taylor (56), Erik Howard (74) and Leonard Marshall (70) celebrate over Denver broncos quarterback John Elway after he was sacked in the Super Bowl XXI in Pasadena, California. The victorious New York Giants pour the Gatorade water bucket on coach Bill Parcells after winning Super Bowl XXI versus the Denver Broncos.

Peter Southwick / AP

Pam Straniere, 16, of Staten Island, New York, lies on a bench before start of the Super Bowl game between New York Giants and Denver Broncos in Pasadena, California, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 1987.

Super Bowl XXVII : Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

Rick Bowmer / AP

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Jim Kelly grabs his right knee after being tackled by Dallas defender Ken Norton (51) during the second quarter of the Super Bowl game in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 31, 1993. Kelly was knocked out of the game on the play.

Rick Stewart / Getty Images | Kevork Djansezian / AP Images

A United States Marine takes a picture during Super Bowl XXVII between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Fireworks explode over the Rose Bowl during the Super Bowl XXVII half time show, on Jan. 31, 1993 in Pasadena, California.

Stephen Dunn / Getty Images

Buffalo Bills fans look on during the Super Bowl XXVII pre-game with the Dallas Cowboys.

Super Bowl LVI : Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A view of the SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI media availability day on Feb. 8, 2022 in Inglewood, California, before Sundays game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.







A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.