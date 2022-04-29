They Were Just Kids When The LA Riots Happened, And It Changed Them Forever

“Lots of people hurt because they expected to get some justice,” Washington said.



She and her sister watched as a crowd began to form at the intersection of Florence and Normandie. Washington says it started with people chanting but later turned angry when racial slurs were directed at the group that congregated at the corner.

“At that point, it was kind of scary,” she said. “Where’s this going to go?”

She saw some of the folks who had come together at the intersection stopping cars, including the truck driven by Reginald Denny. Denny was later seen in helicopter footage being pulled out of his truck and beaten by the group. Washington grew up with Damian “Football” Williams, one of the men who was seen in that footage striking Denny with a piece of cinderblock.

Things were getting out of hand, and Washington and her sister decided to head home to Inglewood — but after arriving at her home, she felt the need to go back. Her friends were still there. She went up Normandie Avenue with her mother that evening to look for them.

When they reached the area of Florence and Normandie hours later, the neighborhood was completely dark. The electricity had been shut off, and all Washington could see was smoke filling the streets from some of the fires that were burning. She remembers people watching from their balconies. It hurt to see her neighborhood in that state, and she was never able to find her friends that night.

“People were just in the dark,” she said. “The next day a lot of people went to jail, so a lot of fathers and mothers are going to jail, kids were left without their parents, it was a sad day… People [were] angry because justice wasn’t served. It was sad, watching everything in your community go down.”