These Photos Show How Beijing Is Handling Cybersecurity And COVID-19 Threats As 2022 Winter Olympics Begins

As the Olympic Games start, cyberattacks and COVID-19 are some of the threats athletes and the host nation will have to deal with.

By randyvazquez

Picture of randyvazquez randyvazquez BuzzFeed News Contributor

Posted on February 4, 2022, at 5:17 p.m. ET

Andy Wong / AP

A Chinese paramilitary police officer wearing a face shield and mask to protect from the coronavirus stands guard at an entrance gate to a barricaded Main Press Center for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will present new security challenges for visitors and the host nation as China attempts to showcase its power amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cybersecurity fears are at the forefront for those attending the games. Athletes participating are required to use the “My 2022” app to monitor their health before and during the Olympics. On Monday, the FBI released a statement urging people to leave their personal cellphone at home and to be wary of any applications that are required by the Chinese government.

“The download and use of applications, including those required to participate or stay in [the] country, could increase the opportunity for cyber actors to steal personal information or install tracking tools, malicious code, or malware,” the FBI said. China has long used technology to surveil its own citizens and has recently increased its scrutiny of foreigners.

Another threat to this year’s games is the ongoing risk of COVID-19. China has attempted to keep its case count down by implementing mass testing and forced quarantines, in some cases cutting off areas of the city where infections have sprouted. For athletes, spectators, and members of the media, this means entering the “Closed Loop” for the duration of the games. People entering the bubble will need to be fully vaccinated or quarantined for 21 days. Testing will take place daily and masks will be required. Volunteers and workers will also be separated from the general population. They won’t be allowed to go home and will need to be in the Closed Loop.

These are the second games to take place since the start of the pandemic. Last year, the Summer Olympics were held in Tokyo, a year after it was canceled. Security in Beijing will be tighter, and these photos show what that will look like.

Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters

Security personnel stand outside an entrance to the Closed Loop "bubble" area created to prevent the spread of COVID-19 near the National Stadium.

Ng Han Guan / AP

A police officer patrols with a dog outside the Beijing railway station.

Roman Balandin / TASS

Security guards screen participants at Beijing's Olympic Park ahead of a ceremony to kick off the Olympic torch relay.

Pool / Getty Images

Members of Team Switzerland go through security as they arrive at the Olympic Village ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 1, 2022.

Yuxuan Zhang / AFP via Getty Images

Yu Hong, Beijing Olympics Organizing Committee tech chief, holds a mobile phone showing a translation function on the 2022 Winter Olympic Games official app "MY 2022" on Jan. 20, 2022.

Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

Health workers in protective suits register people for nucleic acid tests to detect COVID-19 at a mass testing site on Jan. 24, 2022.

Andrew Milligan - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Airport staff wearing hazmat suits assist passengers at Beijing International Airport as passengers disembark a flight after arriving ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Picture Alliance / dpa / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

The Olympic rings on a flag can be seen behind the security cameras.

Thomas Peter / Reuters

A security guard attempts to prevent the photographer from taking pictures outside a fence surrounding a hotel in Beijing on Jan. 12, 2022.

Artyom Ivanov / TASS

Officers of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force walk in a city street in Beijing.

Ng Han Guan / AP

Chinese police officers stand on duty near Mao Zedong's portrait and security cameras in front of Tiananmen Gate as it snows in Beijing on Jan. 21, 2022.

Annice Lyn / Getty Images

Police officers conduct checks at a security checkpoint on Feb. 04, 2022, in Beijing.

Ashley Landis / AP

Security personnel wait for the start of the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing.



