The Most Moving Personal Essays You Needed To Read In 2016 Here are some of the most beautiful and insightful personal essays that BuzzFeed staff and contributors wrote this year (in the order they were published). Twitter

Facebook

Copy

BuzzFeed News

My Year Without Makeup — Meredith Talusan

BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a trans woman, my relationship to makeup — and accompanying cisnormative beauty ideals — has been particularly fraught. My 2015 resolution was to stop wearing it entirely. Here’s how things turned out."

I Don't Owe Anyone My Body — Kirsten King

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"My Tinder date stopped seeming like a nice guy the second he couldn’t hear me say 'no.'"



The Weight of James Arthur Baldwin — Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah

Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

"On that hill, in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, I wanted to alter fate, and preserve things. But why? He did not need me — Baldwin seemed to have prepared himself well for his black death, his mortality, and even better, his immortality."



Watching And Reading About White People Having Sex Is My Escape — Esther Wang

Louise Pomeroy for BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"In romance novels and porn, white people are free to fall in love and have sex without worrying about racial representation."

The Home That Made Me Doesn’t Exist Anymore — Jasmine Sanders

Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a kid living in one of Chicago’s poorest black neighborhoods, I learned to look past dysfunction and violence to see the beauty of a place I could call home."



I Found My Father’s Eulogy In Junk Food — Kaitlyn Greenidge

Will Varner / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"It wasn’t until I gained 40 pounds that I realized I was eating to fill the void left by a father who was never truly there."



I Found Love In A Hopeless Mess — Kate Conger

Will Varner / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dehoarding my partner’s childhood home gave me a way to understand his mother, but I’m still not sure how to live with the habit he’s inherited."



Two College Degrees Later, I Was Still Picking Kale For Rich People — Niela Orr

Mark Nerys for BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"While buying groceries for rich people, I realized upward mobility in America is largely a myth."

To Love Your Sister Is To Grieve Your Twin — Tomi Obaro

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s impossible to explain what having a twin is like to someone who asks, but I am going to try."

My Father's House — Reggie Ugwu

Cari Vander Yacht for BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"After my brother died and my father was partially paralyzed, my family traveled 7,000 miles in search of an old home, a new house, and the things we’d lost on the road in between."

How I Fell In Love With The Beautiful Art Of Cruising — Garth Greenwell

Will Varner / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"In discovering the secret world of cruising for sex, I became a poet."

When My Oldest Friend Did Something Unforgivable — Shannon Keating

Jasu Hu for BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thomas was the one person who didn’t ask me to be anything other than myself. Until he did."

I Wore Pajamas To My Wedding, And It Was Perfect — Marisa Carroll

Marisa Carroll

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nearing the end of her life, my fiancé’s mom couldn’t make it to our wedding. So we brought the wedding to her."

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"A mysterious, crazy-making itch has made me realize just how much my body has actually done for me all along."

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was serious about killing myself. My best friend wasn’t — but she’s the one who’s dead."

Confessions Of A Former Former Fat Kid — Isaac Fitzgerald

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Andrew Richard / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can’t go back in time to help the boy I was be kinder to himself. But I can work to be at peace with the body I live in now."

What It Means To Fall In Friend-Love In Your Twenties — Rumaan Alam

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"Fueled by youthful ambition and loneliness, our relationship was more seduction than friendship."

Life Is What Happens While You're Googling Symptoms Of Cancer — Ramona Emerson

Andrew Richard / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"After a lifetime of hypochondria, I was finally diagnosed with my very own medical condition. And maybe, in a weird way, it’s made me less afraid to die."

How To Plan For The Worst Day Of Your Life — Helen Phillips

Jenny Chang / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"My life is ruled by order, but when my sister died, I realized there are some things you can never plan for."

I Don't Know Why I Pray But I Keep Trying — Ahmed Ali Akbar

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"For me, prayer isn’t so much a question of belief as it is a question of who I want to be."

How My Glasses Showed Me That I’m My Father’s Daughter — Rachel Wilkerson Miller

Rachel Wilkerson Miller

ADVERTISEMENT

"Learning that I needed glasses again, 10 years after Lasik surgery, made me realize that the things you inherit from your parents aren’t always within your control."

Rape Culture Is Surveillance Culture — Scaachi Koul

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Kate Ferro / BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"After being roofied twice, I realized I didn’t always know who was watching me. And how dangerous that is."

Why I've Decided To Start Dressing More Femininely — John Paul Brammer

Nick Sumida for BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"All my life, I worried that wearing flamboyant clothes would mean putting a target on my back. But in the wake of the shooting at Pulse, I realized that I’ve been sacrificing a huge part of myself for a safety that was never guaranteed in the first place."

What I’ve Learned From Having A Trans Partner — Blair Braverman

Ping Zhu for BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"My partner doesn’t want his body. But I do."

Here’s What Happens To Your Body When You Hike The Appalachian Trail — Robert Moor

Jeff Östberg for BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"After trekking 2,000 miles of mountainous terrain on foot, I transformed physically and spiritually, but that didn’t mean I wanted to totally erase my old self."

Why Do I Miss Being Bipolar? — Sasha Chapin

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"The medication I take to treat my bipolar disorder works perfectly. Sometimes I wish it didn’t."

How My Boyfriend Used My Weight To Keep Me With Him — Autumn Whitefield-Madrano

Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed

ADVERTISEMENT

"An abusive ex convinced me he was special because he celebrated my not-thin body. When I lost weight, he lost his leverage over me."

After Transitioning, No One Calls Me Fat Anymore — Liam Lowery

BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"When doctors started reading me as male, my size was still the same — but my obesity was cured."

Angie Wang for BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the aftermath of a miscarriage, the loss of someone I never knew has been more devastating than I could have imagined."

Mira Jacob

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sometimes I wish I could ask America when, exactly, it made its mind up about us."

Losing My Mom Taught Me How To Grieve For America — Miguel Morales

Jasu Hu for BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every single day since she died, I have wished for my mother back. But I’m glad she won’t be here to witness the next four years, and that she gave me what I need to get through them."

Kaye Blegvad for BuzzFeed News

ADVERTISEMENT

"I thought I agreed with my radical queer friends: Marriage is dull, outdated, and heteronormative. But that was before I got a civil partnership at 23."

For more Best of 2016 content, click here!