16 Personal Essays About Mental Health Worth Reading

Here are some of the most moving and illuminating essays published on BuzzFeed about mental illness, wellness, and the way our minds work.

1. My Best Friend Saved Me When I Attempted Suicide, But I Didn’t Save Her — Drusilla Moorhouse

&quot;I was serious about killing myself. My best friend wasn’t — but she’s the one who’s dead.&quot;
2. Life Is What Happens While You’re Googling Symptoms Of Cancer — Ramona Emerson

&quot;After a lifetime of hypochondria, I was finally diagnosed with my very own medical condition. And maybe, in a weird way, it’s made me less afraid to die.&quot;
3. How I Learned To Be OK With Feeling Sad — Mac McClelland

&quot;It wasn’t easy, or cheap.&quot;
4. Who Gets To Be The “Good Schizophrenic”? — Esmé Weijun Wang

&quot;When you’re labeled as crazy, the “right” kind of diagnosis could mean the difference between a productive life and a life sentence.&quot;
5. Why Do I Miss Being Bipolar? — Sasha Chapin

"The medication I take to treat my bipolar disorder works perfectly. Sometimes I wish it didn't."
6. What My Best Friend And I Didn’t Learn About Loss — Zan Romanoff

&quot;When my closest friend’s first baby was stillborn, we navigated through depression and grief together.&quot;
7. I Can’t Live Without Fear, But I Can Learn To Be OK With It — Arianna Rebolini

&quot;I’ve become obsessively afraid that the people I love will die. Now I have to teach myself how to be OK with that.&quot;
8. What It’s Like Having PPD As A Black Woman — Tyrese Coleman

&quot;It took me two years to even acknowledge I’d been depressed after the birth of my twin sons. I wonder how much it had to do with the way I had been taught to be strong.&quot;
9. Notes On An Eating Disorder — Larissa Pham

&quot;I still tell my friends I am in recovery so they will hold me accountable.&quot;
10. What Comedy Taught Me About My Mental Illness — Kate Lindstedt

&quot;I didn’t expect it, but stand-up comedy has given me the freedom to talk about depression and anxiety on my own terms.&quot;
11. The Night I Spoke Up About My #BlackSuicide — Terrell J. Starr

&quot;My entire life was shaped by violence, so I wanted to end it violently. But I didn’t — thanks to overcoming the stigma surrounding African-Americans and depression, and to building a community on Twitter.&quot;
12. Knitting Myself Back Together — Alanna Okun

&quot;The best way I’ve found to fight my anxiety is with a pair of knitting needles.&quot;
13. I Started Therapy So I Could Take Better Care Of Myself — Matt Ortile

&quot;I’d known for a while that I needed to see a therapist. It wasn’t until I felt like I could do without help that I finally sought it.&quot;
14. I’m Mending My Broken Relationship With Food — Anita Badejo

&quot;After a lifetime struggling with disordered eating, I’m still figuring out how to have a healthy relationship with my body and what I feed it.&quot;
15. I Found Love In A Hopeless Mess — Kate Conger

&quot;Dehoarding my partner’s childhood home gave me a way to understand his mother, but I’m still not sure how to live with the habit he’s inherited.&quot;
16. When Taking Anxiety Medication Is A Revolutionary Act — Tracy Clayton

&quot;I had to learn how to love myself enough to take care of myself. It wasn’t easy.&quot;
