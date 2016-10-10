16 Personal Essays About Mental Health Worth Reading
Here are some of the most moving and illuminating essays published on BuzzFeed about mental illness, wellness, and the way our minds work.
1. My Best Friend Saved Me When I Attempted Suicide, But I Didn’t Save Her — Drusilla Moorhouse
2. Life Is What Happens While You’re Googling Symptoms Of Cancer — Ramona Emerson
3. How I Learned To Be OK With Feeling Sad — Mac McClelland
4. Who Gets To Be The “Good Schizophrenic”? — Esmé Weijun Wang
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Why Do I Miss Being Bipolar? — Sasha Chapin
6. What My Best Friend And I Didn’t Learn About Loss — Zan Romanoff
7. I Can’t Live Without Fear, But I Can Learn To Be OK With It — Arianna Rebolini
8. What It’s Like Having PPD As A Black Woman — Tyrese Coleman
ADVERTISEMENT
9. Notes On An Eating Disorder — Larissa Pham
10. What Comedy Taught Me About My Mental Illness — Kate Lindstedt
11. The Night I Spoke Up About My #BlackSuicide — Terrell J. Starr
12. Knitting Myself Back Together — Alanna Okun
ADVERTISEMENT
13. I Started Therapy So I Could Take Better Care Of Myself — Matt Ortile
14. I’m Mending My Broken Relationship With Food — Anita Badejo
15. I Found Love In A Hopeless Mess — Kate Conger
16. When Taking Anxiety Medication Is A Revolutionary Act — Tracy Clayton
-
Rachel Sanders is a senior culture editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Rachel Sanders at rachel.sanders@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.