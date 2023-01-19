Sol commutes to school, but it looks a bit different than you might be thinking. A US citizen who lives with her family in Tijuana, Mexico, Sol travels across the border to school each and every morning, determined to be the first in her family to go to college. But when her family’s financial situation changes and Sol must begin working as well, she moves in with a friend in the US while her family remains behind. And with all of the pressure to get from where she is now to where she wants to be, she wonders if she would even want to return to an extremely difficult home life.

