Poetry: "Brooklyn, Ocean Avenue. 2006"

So here I am

lying next to my husband,

children tucked into their bunks,

divorce papers nesting

in a printer on 138th,

with the hot braille

of your crooked teeth

scorching my tit. In six hours,

I’ll be in a psych ward

teaching Sharon Olds

to a group of teenagers.

They’ll argue a full hour

on whether or not

the girl of the poem

truly tasted dog shit

on a dare.

Once the class bell rings,

the student who always

clocks me will ask,

Miss Rachel, what are you

so happy about, today?

And I’ll feel caught,

get defensive, then joke

How dare you accuse me

of being happy!

And he’ll smile like he’s in on it,

like he overheard you

lick me clean last Sunday,

witnessed the unholy

bloodletting that married

our bodies in a ritual

not even our ancestors

dared to name.

My student will nod. Say,

Ooooo! It’s a man, I can tell

by the look on your face!

And I’ll bluff, cuz I’m a bad bitch

and the truest thing isn’t always

the most honest:

Kid, I live in a four-story

walk-up and don’t have

a lawn to mow. I have

zero need for a man.

On the train ride home,

I’ll watch the shoulders of the city

sharpen against the sunlight,

my pussy electrified by the thought

of your mouth summoning its blood

to the surface,

this once-forgotten body

granted permission to conjure

its own vibrant elegy,

a chorus of death howl and spark.