Books about food, bodies, hunger, and eating disorders have been so helpful as I've worked through my own unhealthy habits. Here are some of my favorites.

It’s Eating Disorder Awareness Week — or as some of us call it, “Every Week (Trust Me I’m Well Aware)”. When you have an eating disorder (ED) — or, really, any kind of complicated relationship with food — repetitive thought patterns and habits are very hard to escape. I’ve come to realize the ED control tactic might just be with me, in some form, for most of my life. But that doesn’t mean I can’t still try to move away from habits that work against my own liberation. Whatever we practice — self-love, self-loathing — grows stronger. One of the best medicines, for me, has been reading. The shame of having an eating disorder tends to create a negative cycle where we further punish/reward ourselves using the very behaviors we know cause us suffering. (And then, of course, many of us are also well aware of this, and add a “second arrow” of shame by beating ourselves up for beating ourselves up.) By reading a wide range of books about and featuring this very trap, I’ve felt far less alone and ashamed. While this is by no means a definitive list of books about eating disorders — and not a substitution for professional treatments — these are the books that have, so far, helped me most. I’m sure there are so many I’ve yet to discover, so please let me know your favorites too!

Routledge, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Harper

Parallax Press, Random House, Gurze Books

How To Eat by Thich Nhat Hanh I love this little book by Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, which features over 100 simple teachings, roughly one per page. Yes it’s about the broader concept of mindful eating (“don’t chew your suffering; just chew the string bean”), but it’s also surprisingly specific. Here you can find easy meditations, secular prayers, and other contemplations to help you appreciate your food on a new level; to take eating out of the realm of the self-centered and more into the interconnected-universal.

Quote: “To enjoy our tea, we have to be fully present and know clearly and deeply that we are drinking tea. When you lift your cup, you may like to breathe in the aroma. Looking deeply into your tea, you see that you are drinking fragrant plants that are the gift of Mother Earth. You see the labor of the tea pickers; you see the luscious tea fields and plantations in Sri Lanka, China, and Vietnam. You know that you are drinking a cloud; you are drinking the rain. The tea contains the whole universe.”

Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon. Empty by Susan Burton I loved this memoir. I admired not just Burton’s beautiful writing but also her extremely raw honesty. She leaves very little of herself protected here: This book is her “renunciation of empty.” She knows she’ll write things that she’ll end up finding imperfect, but this is why she must tell her story anyway — to confront the fact that she will never be perfect. This book riveted me and made me hungry for all the right reasons. I fixed myself a delicious treat each night I read it —not because Burton is explaining how she’s “all better now,” but rather because her fearless candor inspired me to enjoy and embody my own aliveness, to keep myself nourished so that I might also live to help others dismantle shame.

Quote: “I still believed that thinness strengthened, protected, made me receptive. I did not see it as dangerous or restrictive. I truly did not believe it was possible to be the person I wanted to be, or to feel the things I wanted to feel, without it.”

Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon. Eating In The Light of the Moon: How Women Can Transform Their Relationship with Food Through Myths, Metaphors, and Storytelling by Dr. Anita Johnston

This is a healing book, and one that focuses on the power of narrative. It is addressed to a female audience, but I think that anyone with issues around eating and body image (so, most of us) could find something useful here. Dr. Johnston draws on her decades of experience leading workshops and treating eating disorder patients. Most useful, for me, was the idea that in order to move past controlling tendencies with food, one has to understand how those tendencies have “worked” as coping mechanisms. Rather than viewing the eating disorder as the enemy (and therefore feeling even worse when you can’t vanquish it), you might honor it like an old friend you’re ready to leave back in high school. You can form a new narrative around your relationship, and grow in different directions.

Quote: “A woman who seeks recovery needs to understand clearly the ways in which her disordered eating has served her so that she can stop viewing it as simply an impediment to her happiness. Only then can she know precisely which skills she needs to develop in order to live a life free from bingeing, dieting, and food obsessions.”

Get it from Bookshop or Amazon.

Harper Perennial, Scribner, Hogarth

Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body by Roxane Gay I appreciated this memoir for Gay’s refusal to sugarcoat anything or claim she’s healed. Gay makes no apologies for her insecurities, her body, her fear, or her struggles. In doing so she gives others permission to feel less shame for their imperfect or even destructive relationship with eating. “[M]ost women know this, that we are supposed to disappear, but it’s something that needs to be said, loudly, over and over again, so that we can resist surrendering to what is expected of us,” Gay writes, at the same time acknowledging she can’t fully overcome this internalized oppression. She takes up space, but makes no claims to being heroic, or not wishing to lose weight, or never hating her body. “This isn’t bragging. This is an atlas.” Quote: “To be clear, the fat acceptance movement is important, affirming, and profoundly necessary, but I also believe that part of fat acceptance is accepting that some of us struggle with body image and haven’t reached a place of peace and unconditional self-acceptance.”

Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon.

Milk Fed by Melissa Broder Broder’s protagonist, Rachel, is a queer, Jewish woman who has a tendency towards obsessive food rituals and exercise bulimia. This gripping, funny, and sexy book (as I’ve experienced all of Broder’s books) is about the connection between sex, food, and spirituality. Not unlike the story in Thin Girls, Rachel’s coming into her queerness greatly alters her relationship to food. This book also made me hungry —to feed myself in a loving, sensual way.

Quote: “I wanted him to absorb my portrayal of ease. Yes, I was performing a one-woman show about a person who could simply take or leave a burrito, no biggie, just coolly have a burrito at rest on her desk, no obsession, no fear, a sane food woman, a woman to whom food was only one facet of a very expansive life, the burrito simply a prop, a trifle to be toyed with, a second thought, a third thought, even.”

Get it from Bookshop or Amazon. The Vegetarian by Han Kang Ooof, this book is brutal — but let’s be real, so are eating disorders. You might say the story is kind of like Kafka’s The Metamorphosis in its surreal transformation of the protagonist, but it is truly its own horror. As an ethical vegan, I was a little afraid it would come to a simplistic conclusion, like, “Hey, look, vegetarians all have eating disorders!” But it’s way more complex than that, and is at times rather sexy in its sadness. You really just have to read it to get it. And maybe even then, you won’t get it all right away. The pain you feel watching the protagonist slowly sink might just make you want to learn to swim. Quote: “It’s your body, you can treat it however you please. The only area where you’re free to do just as you like. And even that doesn’t turn out how you wanted.”

Get it from Bookshop, Target, or Amazon.