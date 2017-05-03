Waymo Alleges Otto Was A Ruse To Help Uber Steal Its Self-Driving Tech

In a court hearing on Wednesday, Waymo’s lawyers alleged that Anthony Levandowski – its former employee who is at the center of its contentious lawsuit against Uber – started his self-driving truck company Otto as a ruse so Uber could acquire it and steal proprietary information about Google’s self-driving car program.

“We’ve learned that Uber and Levandowski together created a cover-up scheme for what they were doing,” Charles Verhoeven, a lawyer for Waymo, said. “They concocted a story for public consumption. The story was that Mr. Levandowski left Waymo for his own company.”

The stunning accusation came at a hearing over whether a federal judge should grant Waymo’s request to halt Uber’s work on self-driving cars pending a trial. Waymo alleges that Levandowski downloaded 14,000 company files before leaving the company to start Otto.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Waymo’s lawyers pointed to a stock agreement that gave Levandowski more than $5 million shares of stock that would begin vesting on January 28, 2016 – the day after Levandowski quit Google. They said this amount of stock in Uber, a private company, would be equivalent to about $250 million.

According to state records, Levandowski’s company Ottomotto LLC was incorporated in Delaware on January 15, 2016. Uber acquired Otto and appointed Levandowski as head of its self-driving car program a few months later, in July 2016.

Outside the courtroom, Uber told reporters that the vesting agreement was created when Uber acquired Otto and appointed Levandowski as head of its self-driving car program. The company said it backdated the vesting to January 28 to account for his time at Otto, and that shares would only vest when milestones were met. To date, none of those shares have vested, the company said. The ride-hail giant’s lawyers didn’t address the vesting agreement in court.



