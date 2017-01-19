Uber Will Pay FTC $20 Million To Settle Claim It Misled Drivers On Pay

Uber claimed drivers in New York make more than $90,000 a year. The Federal Trade Commission found the median income of drivers there is $29,000 less than that.

Uber will pay $20 million to settle allegations from the Federal Trade Commission that the ride-hail giant advertised inflated estimates of how much its drivers earn on its website and in Craigslist job postings to entice them to join the platform.



Uber claimed drivers in San Francisco earn more than $74,000 annually and that those in New York make more than $90,000 a year, according to the FTC’s complaint, filed in a California court. Less than 10% of drivers earn that much money, and the median income is $29,000 less in New York and $21,000 less in San Francisco, according to the complaint.

In 17 cities across the country, Uber advertised inflated hourly wages in job postings on Craigslist from at least January to March 2015, the FTC alleges, though the company’s own data showed that in several of those markets, less than 10% of its drivers had recently earned that rate.

“During and after the time period Uber has made these unsubstantiated earnings claims, in many markets, most Drivers have not made the claimed amount,” the complaint reads. “In many instances, Drivers have not made the promised amounts even when factoring in non-hourly earnings, such as payments for time-limited promotions and other incentives.”