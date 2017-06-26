Top Uber Engineer, Under Pressure, Tells Staff "I Take All Concerns Raised To Me Extremely Seriously"

Uber's chief technology officer was pinpointed in the explosive blog post that prompted Uber to begin an internal investigation into its culture.

Uber's chief technology officer, who an ex-employee publicly accused of ignoring her complaints about workplace sexism, told his team on Sunday night in an email obtained by BuzzFeed News that "I take all concerns raised to me extremely seriously."

After ex-Uber engineer Susan Fowler published a blog post in February alleging a culture of systemic sexual harassment and discrimination at the company, Uber launched two internal investigations. One, led by former attorney general Eric Holder, investigated the company's workplace environment, and the other was focused on Fowler's claims and led by the law firm Perkins Coie. Though Fowler did not name Uber CTO Thuan Pham directly in her blog post, she wrote that she reported her concerns to Uber's CTO but that he didn't act on her complaints.

"Less than a week after this absurd meeting, my manager scheduled a 1:1 with me, and told me we needed to have a difficult conversation. He told me I was on very thin ice for reporting his manager to HR. California is an at-will employment state, he said, which means we can fire you if you ever do this again. I told him that was illegal, and he replied that he had been a manager for a long time, he knew what was illegal, and threatening to fire me for reporting things to HR was not illegal. I reported his threat immediately after the meeting to both HR and to the CTO: they both admitted that this was illegal, but none of them did anything. (I was told much later that they didn't do anything because the manager who threatened me 'was a high performer')." — Susan Fowler

Some Uber employees have wondered how Pham was able to emerge unscathed from the Holder investigation, despite Fowler pinpointing him in her blog post. The Information reported on Friday that the investigation into Fowler's claims "turned up evidence that helped Mr. Pham keep his job." Fowler declined to comment to BuzzFeed News.

Following the internal investigations, Uber's board said it voted unanimously to adopt all the recommendations in Holder's report. Uber said earlier this month that it had fired 20 people for issues ranging from discrimination and harassment to bullying. The company said it intends to rewrite its cultural values and implement dozens of changes recommended by Holder's law firm as it seeks to improve its culture. Amid the fallout from the investigations, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned last week. The ride-hail giant's board is now searching for a new top executive.



Uber declined to comment on Pham's email.

Here's the email Pham sent to engineering staff: