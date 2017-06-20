Uber Rolls Out In-App Tipping In Seattle, Houston, And Minneapolis

The company had long resisted calls to allow riders to tip drivers within the app.

Uber announced today that it is rolling out in-app tipping in three major US markets with the rest of the country to follow by the end of July — thereby addressing one of drivers' biggest and longest-standing complaints with the ride-hail giant.

The change is part of what Uber is calling 180 days of "meaningful changes & improvements" to the driver experience. Other changes include shortening the no-fee cancellation window from five minutes to two minutes, and paying drivers for time they spend waiting for riders after the two-minute mark.

Uber riders will have 30 days to add a tip after taking a trip. For UberEats customers, that window will be seven days.

"As a driver I think that the tip feature is great," said Chicago-based driver Jason Tucker via email. "This is a step in the right direction."

Uber drivers and their advocates have long pushed for in-app tipping. The Independent Drivers Guild, a non-union worker body backed by Uber and affiliated with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, found in a survey last year that the lack of in-app tipping was drivers' top concern.

IDG founder Jim Conigliaro called today's tipping news "an important win for drivers" in an email statement. "We were proud to lead the way on this fight on behalf of drivers in New York City and across the nation. This is an important first step toward a more fair ride-hail industry," he said. "Make no mistake, Uber only did this because members of the Independent Drivers Guild pressured regulators."

Drivers will need to opt into in-app tipping, Uber said, because some driver programs – like its Xchange leasing program – automatically deduct payments from fares.