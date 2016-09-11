Tesla Says Its Update To The Autopilot Feature Would've Prevented A Deadly Crash

Tesla will issue an update to its Autopilot software in the coming weeks that would have prevented the fatal Model S crash that is under federal investigation, CEO Elon Musk said Sunday.

Musk said that Autopilot, Tesla’s advanced driver assist system, will disengage if drivers ignore warnings to keep their hands on the wheel, and will rely more heavily on radars to trigger the brakes if an oncoming object is detected.

“I do want to emphasize this does not mean perfect safety. Perfect safety is really an impossible goal,” Musk told reporters on a conference call. “It’s really about improving the probability of safety.”

The update to Autopilot comes as the technology is under investigation by two federal agencies to determine whether the feature played a role in two recent crashes, including a deadly accident in Ohio in May.

In that fatal crash, “neither Autopilot nor the driver noticed the white side of the tractor trailer against a brightly lit sky, so the brake was not applied,” Tesla said. The Model S, traveling at 74 mph with a 65 mph speed limit, hit the trailer and traveled under it before veering off the road, killing driver Joshua Brown.

Increasing the use of radars, alongside the car’s cameras, will help Autopilot detect not only the object directly in front of it, but also whatever is in front of that car, Musk said. To prevent false positives so Teslas on Autopilot don’t brake when they see overhead road signs, for example, the company is building a “geocoded whitelist” of fixed items cars should not stop for.