DMV Threatens Legal Action After Uber Rolls Out Self-Driving Cars In SF

The same day Uber started testing autonomous cars in San Francisco, the California DMV asked the company to cease its program until it obtains a permit from the agency.

On the same day Uber launched a pilot program to put riders in its self-driving cars in San Francisco, state regulators have asked the company to hit the brakes.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles sent a letter to Uber Wednesday asking the company to cease its program until it obtains a permit from the agency. The California DMV requires companies looking to test autonomous vehicles to obtain a permit and submit accident reports to the agency. But because its cars will have human drivers, Uber says it doesn't need a permit.

On Wednesday, one of Uber's self-driving cars was caught on camera running a red light in San Francisco.

"It is illegal for the company to operate its vehicles on self-driving roads until it receives an autonomous vehicle testing permit," the letter, obtained by BuzzFeed News, reads. It adds that Uber "must cease" testing its self-driving cars on public streets until it receives a permit from the DMV.

"If Uber does not confirm immediately that it will stop its launch and seek a testing permit, DMV will initiate legal action," the letter reads.

Uber did not immediately return a request for comment on the DMV's letter.

Uber began putting riders in autonomous cars in Pittsburgh in September as part of a pilot program. Starting Wednesday, riders who hail an UberX to travel within San Francisco's limits might be picked up in one of the company’s handful of self-driving Volvos. Uber wouldn’t say exactly how many self-driving vehicles hit the road in San Francisco on Wednesday, but said it plans to have a total of 100 self-driving cars there and Pittsburgh by the end of 2016.



For now, the cars aren’t 100% autonomous: Each vehicle still has a human driver behind the wheel to begin each ride — by starting the ignition, shifting gears, and exiting a parking lot to reach the road, for example. A screen on the dashboard will tell the driver when the car’s computers determine it is safe to turn on autonomous mode. And in the front passenger seat, a human co-pilot with a laptop will monitor the car’s trajectory. The driver can take over at any time, and if the car determines a situation is too precarious, it may also beep and kick control back to the driver, whose hands are to remain hovered near the wheel. There’s a big red button near the gears, which a driver can push to turn off autonomous mode, or he or she can simply resume control of the vehicle by taking the wheel.

If you’re matched with a self-driving Uber, you’ll see this notification: