BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Protesting Outside Uber HQ Because Travis Kalanick Is Advising Trump

tech

People Are Protesting Outside Uber HQ Because Travis Kalanick Is Advising Trump

Protesters are blocking off the building’s entrances.

By Priya Anand

Headshot of Priya Anand

Priya Anand

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 20, 2017, at 2:33 p.m. ET

Posted on January 20, 2017, at 1:02 p.m. ET

Travis Kalanick, Uber&#x27;s CEO.
Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

Travis Kalanick, Uber's CEO.

People are blocking off the entrance to Uber’s headquarters in San Francisco on the morning of Donald Trump’s inauguration in protest of the company’s collaboration with the incoming president. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick joined Trump’s roster of advisers on business and tech last month.

All entrances @Uber HQ #SF blocked in protest of CEO @TravisK’s collaboration with @RealDonaldTrump #DumpTrump… https://t.co/CMAvtuuyZe
Eunice Kwon @eunice_kwon

All entrances @Uber HQ #SF blocked in protest of CEO @TravisK’s collaboration with @RealDonaldTrump #DumpTrump… https://t.co/CMAvtuuyZe

Reply Retweet Favorite

Protesters also blocked traffic on San Francisco's Market Street.

#DisruptJ20 shutting down market st in front of the uber building
(((corbin dewitt))) @corbin_dewitt

#DisruptJ20 shutting down market st in front of the uber building

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

When Kalanick was named as one of Trump's advisers, he told BuzzFeed News in a statement, "I look forward to engaging with our incoming president and this group on issues that affect our riders, drivers and the 450+ cities where we operate."

Uber + Trump Protest blocks Market St. #Inauguration
Adam L. More @AdamLMore

Uber + Trump Protest blocks Market St. #Inauguration

Reply Retweet Favorite

"As a company we're committed to working with government on issues that affect riders, drivers and the cities where we operate. Just as we worked with the Obama Administration, we'll work with the Trump Administration, too,” Uber said in a statement.

Other companies have faced similar protests leading up to Trump's inauguration. About 60 people protested outside Palantir Technologies, whose board member Peter Thiel is a top adviser to Trump, on Thursday to pressure the company to be more transparent about how it would use its databases to potentially help the Trump administration. Many tech companies, including Uber, have said they would not aid in building a "Muslim registry" — something Trump has signaled support for during his campaign.

Arrests happening at side doors of @Uber. Cops blocking street where arrests are happening. #j20 #aptp… https://t.co/AHsnfWaxO1
Eunice Kwon @eunice_kwon

Arrests happening at side doors of @Uber. Cops blocking street where arrests are happening. #j20 #aptp… https://t.co/AHsnfWaxO1

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Uber confirmed that it told staff to work from home or other offices until the entrance to HQ is no longer blocked by protesters.

Notice Uber sent to employees telling them to hold off on coming in due to Trump-Travis protest:
Priya Anand @Priyasideas

Notice Uber sent to employees telling them to hold off on coming in due to Trump-Travis protest:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Caroline O’Donovan contributed reporting to this story.

CORRECTION

Kalanick and Trump have not yet met in person. A previous version's headline misstated that they had.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT