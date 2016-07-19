BuzzFeed News

Old People Ride In Google's Self-Driving Cars For The First Time

Google says self-driving cars will help elderly people who have given up their licenses or who have disabilities get around.

By Priya Anand

Posted on July 19, 2016, at 5:59 p.m. ET

Marie Krafcik's first car was a 1958 Chevrolet. At 91, she stopped driving and let her license expire.

Three weeks ago, Marie took her first ride in one of Google's self-driving cars. She was accompanied by her son John, chief executive of Google’s self-driving cars program. Google invited BuzzFeed News to ride along, so we brought two other members of the over-60 demographic the company believes most likely to benefit from the advent of autonomous vehicles: John Hickman, 73, first car: 1948 Chevy, and Barry Barron, 65, first car: 1952 Cadillac.

“There are so many people with some level of disability who don’t have driver’s licenses, and really don’t have the opportunity for the personal mobility that we all take for granted,” Krafcik told BuzzFeed News. “That’s one of the great benefits of self-driving cars. We can get all those folks from where they are to where they want to be.”

