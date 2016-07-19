Old People Ride In Google's Self-Driving Cars For The First Time

Google says self-driving cars will help elderly people who have given up their licenses or who have disabilities get around.

Marie Krafcik's first car was a 1958 Chevrolet. At 91, she stopped driving and let her license expire.

Three weeks ago, Marie took her first ride in one of Google's self-driving cars. She was accompanied by her son John, chief executive of Google’s self-driving cars program. Google invited BuzzFeed News to ride along, so we brought two other members of the over-60 demographic the company believes most likely to benefit from the advent of autonomous vehicles: John Hickman, 73, first car: 1948 Chevy, and Barry Barron, 65, first car: 1952 Cadillac.