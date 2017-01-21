Here Are Many Of The Celebs At Women's Marches Worldwide
Dozens of celebrities worldwide joined marches held alongside the Women's March on Washington.
Emma Watson, actress
Madonna
Drew Barrymore, actress
Cher
ADVERTISEMENT
Jane Fonda and Mandy Moore
Lin Manuel-Miranda, the Hamilton star, with actors John C. Reilly and Lauren Lapkus
Amy Schumer, comedian and actress
Mindy Kaling, actress and comedian
ADVERTISEMENT
Ariana Grande, singer
Zendaya, actress and singer
Fran Drescher, comedian
Miley Cyrus, singer and actress
ADVERTISEMENT
Ashley Judd, actress
Alicia Keys
America Fererra, actress
Charlize Theron, actress
ADVERTISEMENT
John Legend, singer
Nick Offerman, actor
Chelsea Handler, comedian and actress
Amber Tamblyn, actress
ADVERTISEMENT
Scarlett Johansson, actress
Jenny Slate, actress and comedian
Katy Perry, singer
Pedro Pascal, actor
ADVERTISEMENT
Will Arnett, actor
Lena Dunham, actress
Melissa Benoist, actress and singer
Maggie Gyllenhaal, actress
ADVERTISEMENT
Gillian Anderson, actress
Emily Osment, actress and singer
Vera Farmiga, actress
Uzo Aduba, actress
ADVERTISEMENT
Helen Mirren, actress
Laura Prepon, actress
Patrick Dempsey, actor
The National
ADVERTISEMENT
Caity Lotz, actress
Ian McKellen, actor
Lana Parrilla, actress
Chloe Bennet, actress
ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Thorne, actress
Rihanna
-
Priya Anand is a tech and transportation reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Priya Anand at priya.anand@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.