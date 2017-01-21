BuzzFeed News

Here Are Many Of The Celebs At Women's Marches Worldwide

news

Dozens of celebrities worldwide joined marches held alongside the Women's March on Washington.

By Priya Anand

Headshot of Priya Anand

Priya Anand

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on January 22, 2017, at 4:32 a.m. ET

Posted on January 21, 2017, at 1:29 p.m. ET

Emma Watson, actress

Spotted at the #WomensMarch in DC: @EmmaWatson
David Mack @davidmackau

Spotted at the #WomensMarch in DC: @EmmaWatson

Madonna

Drew Barrymore, actress

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @drewbarrymore

Cher

Never know when you're gonna run into @cher at the @womensmarch ! @jennyhutt #WomensMarch
SiriusXM Stars @SiriusXMStars

Never know when you're gonna run into @cher at the @womensmarch ! @jennyhutt #WomensMarch

Jane Fonda and Mandy Moore

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mandymooremm

Lin Manuel-Miranda, the Hamilton star, with actors John C. Reilly and Lauren Lapkus

And sometimes a wild Lapkus or C. Reilly appear! Nice to meet you both! #womensmarchlondon
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

And sometimes a wild Lapkus or C. Reilly appear! Nice to meet you both! #womensmarchlondon

Amy Schumer, comedian and actress

Amy Schumer arrives at #WomensMarch
Amy Odell @amyodell

Amy Schumer arrives at #WomensMarch

Mindy Kaling, actress and comedian

Okay ladies now let's get in formation
Mindy Kaling @mindykaling

Okay ladies now let's get in formation

Ariana Grande, singer

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @arianagrande

Zendaya, actress and singer

Couldn't be more proud....I am here, we are here!!! #WomensMarch
Zendaya @Zendaya

Couldn't be more proud....I am here, we are here!!! #WomensMarch

Fran Drescher, comedian

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @frandrescherlove

Miley Cyrus, singer and actress

Miley Cyrus taking part in the #WomensMarch in LA!
Pop Crave @PopCrave

Miley Cyrus taking part in the #WomensMarch in LA!

Ashley Judd, actress

Ashley Judd suddenly cuts Michael Moore to say: "I'm a NAAASSTY woman."
Tasneem N @TasneemN

Ashley Judd suddenly cuts Michael Moore to say: "I'm a NAAASSTY woman."

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys recites Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” at #WomensMarch
Hollywood Reporter @THR

Alicia Keys recites Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” at #WomensMarch

America Fererra, actress

"The president is not America." - @AmericaFerrera #WomansMarch
Tasneem N @TasneemN

"The president is not America." - @AmericaFerrera #WomansMarch

Charlize Theron, actress

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @charlizeafrica
John Legend, singer

Incredible men representing today st the Women's March on Main in Park City. #freedom
Aisha Tyler @aishatyler

Incredible men representing today st the Women's March on Main in Park City. #freedom

Nick Offerman, actor

I'm a nasty girl #WomensMarch
Nick Offerman @Nick_Offerman

I'm a nasty girl #WomensMarch

Chelsea Handler, comedian and actress

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chelseahandler

Amber Tamblyn, actress

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @amberrosetamblyn
Scarlett Johansson, actress

Jenny Slate, actress and comedian

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jennyslate

Katy Perry, singer

Katy Perry at the #WomensMarch
malek @viewsfromalek

Katy Perry at the #WomensMarch

Pedro Pascal, actor

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @pascalispunk
Will Arnett, actor

Awesome to see Will Arnett out for the #womensmarchlondon!
Amnesty UK @AmnestyUK

Awesome to see Will Arnett out for the #womensmarchlondon!

Lena Dunham, actress

With the sister wife where I belong @JenniKonner
Lena Dunham @lenadunham

With the sister wife where I belong @JenniKonner

Melissa Benoist, actress and singer

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @melissabenoist

Maggie Gyllenhaal, actress

On our way to #WomensMarchOnWashington
Maggie Gyllenhaal @mgyllenhaal

On our way to #WomensMarchOnWashington

Gillian Anderson, actress

Thank you @OBEYGIANT for the posters. Thank you Piper for the signs. Proud to be one of many today @womensmarchlon.… https://t.co/DghSYiLsDE
Gillian Anderson @GillianA

Thank you @OBEYGIANT for the posters. Thank you Piper for the signs. Proud to be one of many today @womensmarchlon.… https://t.co/DghSYiLsDE

Emily Osment, actress and singer

I'M MARCHING AND I FORGOT MY FITBIT NOOOOO #WomensMarch
Emily Osment @EmilyOsment

I'M MARCHING AND I FORGOT MY FITBIT NOOOOO #WomensMarch

Vera Farmiga, actress

#WomensMarch in solidarity 4 LOVE 4Inspiration 4Progress 4HumanRights 4SocialJustice 4Respect 4Power 4Protection 4Peace 4 ENLIGHTENMENT
Vera Farmiga @VeraFarmiga

#WomensMarch in solidarity 4 LOVE 4Inspiration 4Progress 4HumanRights 4SocialJustice 4Respect 4Power 4Protection 4Peace 4 ENLIGHTENMENT

Uzo Aduba, actress

this sign made me laugh @UzoAduba #WomensMarch
Franchesca Ramsey @chescaleigh

this sign made me laugh @UzoAduba #WomensMarch

Helen Mirren, actress

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @helenmirren

Laura Prepon, actress

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lauraprepon

Patrick Dempsey, actor

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @patrickdempsey

The National

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ntnl
Caity Lotz, actress

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @caitylotz

Ian McKellen, actor

Sir Ian McKellen just being the most McKellen at the #WomensMarch via @shxrlocked
Joanna Robinson @jowrotethis

Sir Ian McKellen just being the most McKellen at the #WomensMarch via @shxrlocked

Lana Parrilla, actress

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lparrilla

Chloe Bennet, actress

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chloebennet
Bella Thorne, actress

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @bellathorne

Rihanna

Rihanna is in the crowd outside of Trump Tower https://t.co/0qUVfJzCHr
Veronica de Souza @HeyVeronica

Rihanna is in the crowd outside of Trump Tower https://t.co/0qUVfJzCHr

