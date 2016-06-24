A Father-Daughter Team Wants To Take On Uber With A Women-Only App

It's unlikely new ride-hailing apps will be able to pull significant market share from Uber and Lyft.

A father-daughter team wants to take on Uber with a women-only ride-hailing app called See Jane Go. It’ll begin beta-testing in Orange County, California this summer. It joins SafeHer, another women-only ride service that wants to launch nationwide; both are marketing themselves as safer, more comfortable options for women than Uber or Lyft.

See Jane Go says it wants to solve ride-hail’s woman problem. BuzzFeed News reported earlier this year that Uber has received thousands of support tickets that include the words “rape” and “sexual assault.” There is even a website dedicated to tracking news reports about Lyft and Uber drivers accused of sexual assault.

When William Jordan’s 18-year-old daughter expressed interest in driving for ride-hail companies, he was uncomfortable with the idea of her picking up male strangers. So they decided to launch See Jane Go together.

“I’ve heard all of my girlfriends feel very uncomfortable at some point or another,” Savannah Jordan said. “I personally have never taken an Uber ... because of all the stories I have heard.” She said the same applies for Lyft and other ride-hail companies that put her at risk of being stuck in a car with a man who behaves inappropriately.

Of course, a new ride-hail startup like See Jane Go faces significant challenges as it attempts to break into an already well-established market. Uber and Lyft are the biggest players in the U.S., and they often match each other’s promotions to retain riders and drivers. It’s extremely unlikely that SafeHer, See Jane Go, or any other new company can convince women to delete their other apps and shift allegiances, or convince investors to throw cash at a new niche competitor. Uber has also raised $12.5 billion at this point, according to CrunchBase, and Lyft has raised $2 billion. See Jane Go has raised just a small fraction of that.

William, president of a wealth management firm, is mostly self-funding the app for now, though he’s searching for private equity investors. The app has raised $1 million, with the largest share coming from William himself, a spokesperson said. Synoptek, an IT company based in Irvine, California, and NetQuarry, an enterprise application platform in Fullerton, California, are developing the app.