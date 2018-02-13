YouTube TV Should Add More Content

YouTube TV is YouTube's live television service for cord cutters. It offers live TV, cloud DVR storage, and on-demand programming. The new service costs $35 a month, and is available on a variety of platforms including the web, Android, iPhone, iPad, Google Chromecast, and Chromecast-enabled TVs. Hulu and Sling have similar "skinny bundle" offerings that compete head on with cable. While these services are great, all could benefit from more content.