YouTube TV Should Add More Content
YouTube's cord-cutting service should add more content to its offering.
YouTube TV is YouTube's live television service for cord cutters. It offers live TV, cloud DVR storage, and on-demand programming. The new service costs $35 a month, and is available on a variety of platforms including the web, Android, iPhone, iPad, Google Chromecast, and Chromecast-enabled TVs. Hulu and Sling have similar "skinny bundle" offerings that compete head on with cable. While these services are great, all could benefit from more content.
UPDATE
This post was updated to remove embargoed information.
Pranav Dixit
