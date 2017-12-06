You Can Finally Get Amazon Prime Video On Your Apple TV

It's taken a while, but the Amazon Prime Video app is now available to Apple TV users in the United States.

The app became available for download Wednesday, following a promise Apple made back in June at WWDC, the company's annual conference for developers, that it would be available "later this year."

Once you grab the app from the Apple TV App Store (search for "Amazon Prime Video" on your Apple TV), you'll be able to sign in to your Amazon account and start streaming instantly.

The app also supports Apple TV's Universal Search feature, which means that content from Amazon Prime Video will show up whenever you search for a TV show or a movie on your Apple TV.

That said, you still can't buy an Apple TV from Amazon. The company pulled both the Apple TV and Google's Chromecast streaming dongle in 2015 because neither of them supported Amazon Prime Video at the time.

On Tuesday, Google announced that it was pulling YouTube off the Amazon Echo Show immediately, and the Amazon Fire TV started January 1, 2018, in retaliation for Amazon not selling the Chromecast and other products like Google Home, Google's Echo competitor, on its website.