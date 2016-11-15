WhatsApp Will Now Let You Make Free Video Calls
The feature will start rolling out to WhatsApp's 1 billion users around the world today.
On Nov. 15, WhatsApp, the wildly popular messaging app owned by Facebook, announced a new video calling feature.
Neeraj Arora, WhatsApp's business head, announced the rollout of the new feature at an event in New Delhi, India.
Making a video call looks like it will be really simple.
The new feature competes directly with established video calling platforms like FaceTime, Hangouts, and Google's newest app, Duo.
Video calling on WhatsApp will start rolling out around the world on iPhone, Android, and Windows Phone starting today.
