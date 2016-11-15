BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

WhatsApp Will Now Let You Make Free Video Calls

tech

WhatsApp Will Now Let You Make Free Video Calls

The feature will start rolling out to WhatsApp's 1 billion users around the world today.

By Pranav Dixit

Headshot of Pranav Dixit

Pranav Dixit

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 15, 2016, at 2:54 a.m. ET

On Nov. 15, WhatsApp, the wildly popular messaging app owned by Facebook, announced a new video calling feature.

WhatsApp has a billion monthly active users around the world and runs on everything from low-end, budget devices to iPhones.
WhatsApp

WhatsApp has a billion monthly active users around the world and runs on everything from low-end, budget devices to iPhones.

Neeraj Arora, WhatsApp's business head, announced the rollout of the new feature at an event in New Delhi, India.

Here we go! Really excited to be back in Delhi to introduce this feature to the world. https://t.co/lguUo3EX0A
neeraj arora @neerajarora

Here we go! Really excited to be back in Delhi to introduce this feature to the world. https://t.co/lguUo3EX0A

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @neerajarora

The country, with 160 million monthly active users, is WhatsApp's most important market in the world.

Making a video call looks like it will be really simple.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
WhatsApp

The new feature competes directly with established video calling platforms like FaceTime, Hangouts, and Google's newest app, Duo.

WhatsApp

Video calling on WhatsApp will start rolling out around the world on iPhone, Android, and Windows Phone starting today.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT