WhatsApp Is Now Letting Users Know When A Message Has Been Forwarded Too Many Times

In an effort to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform, WhatsApp on Thursday introduced a new feature that makes it easier for users to know when a message they receive has been forwarded multiple times.



When a user receives a message that has been forwarded between users more than five times, such as chain messages, it is now labelled with a double arrow icon. Previously, the messaging app showed a single arrow to indicate a message was forwarded.

In addition, if users try to forward a message that has already been forwarded multiple times by other users, WhatsApp will note that the message will be marked as "forwarded many times" before they send it out.