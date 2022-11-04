A New WhatsApp “Communities” Feature Makes Organizing Groups A Snap. Critics Say It Will Make Spreading Misinformation Easier.

In a video announcing the launch, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called Communities “a major evolution for WhatsApp.”



But when it comes to WhatsApp’s largest markets — countries such as Brazil and India, where the platform is the default way of communication for hundreds of millions of people and a vector for political misinformation and hoaxes — critics are concerned about the introduction of a feature that makes structuring WhatsApp groups easier.

“Communities is a great feature with good intentions,” said David Nemer, professor of media studies at the University of Virginia and visiting scholar at Harvard University’s Institute for Rebooting Social Media. “But it doesn’t come with the right tools in place to contain misinformation. It makes it easy for people to organize different WhatsApp groups and share good information between them. But the downside is that it also makes it really easy to spread misinformation and propaganda at scale.”

In countries like Brazil and India, where political parties use elaborate networks of WhatsApp groups to spread narratives and propaganda, Communities will make organizing on the platform significantly easier. WhatsApp groups are the primary channels that all political communication in these countries is organized around.

“We have 3.2 million people in our WhatsApp groups,” said Amit Shah, India’s minister of home affairs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-hand man, in a 2018 speech ahead of major national elections in the country. “That is how we make things go viral. We can spread any message we want, whether it is true or false.”

Misinformation spreading via WhatsApp groups has caused real-world harm in India for years. In 2018, more than a dozen people were lynched across the country as a result of hoaxes spread through WhatsApp. In 2013, a viral video that purportedly showed two young men being killed in Muzaffarnagar, India, incited violent communal riots between Hindu and Muslim communities in which dozens of people died. A police investigation later found that the video wasn’t even shot in India and was more than two years old.

In Brazil, the spread of political propaganda through WhatsApp has been linked to the rise of Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s recently defeated president whose supporters used the app to systematically spread false narratives and go after critics.