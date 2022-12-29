Punk Rock Fashion Visionary Vivienne Westwood Has Died At Age 81

Vivienne Westwood, the iconic British designer who helped popularize punk fashion, died on Thursday. She was 81. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” according to a statement posted by her eponymous brand on its official Instagram page. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better.”