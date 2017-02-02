Uber Is Pushing Back Against An Archaic Indian Law That Wants To Ban Carpooling

Uber is seeking 50,000 signatures to show the government how much its riders in India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, want carpooling.

Uber has kicked off a brand-new campaign in the Indian state of Karnataka, home to Bengaluru, often known as India’s Silicon Valley, to stop authorities from banning UberPool, the company’s carpooling service.

#BLRneedsPOOL and we need your support to make sure the city's voice is heard. Sign the petition here:… https://t.co/xrHZRMvMv5

Last week, Karnataka’s Transport Department demanded that ride-hailing services like Uber and its Indian rival Ola stop carpooling services in the state since they violate an archaic clause in the country’s Motor Vehicles Act that does not allow cabs to pick up and drop multiple passengers before ending a single ride.



“When a rider chooses UberPOOL through our app, they consent to another person sharing the trip,” an Uber spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “There is a clear understanding between all the riders on the trip and the driver that the trip and the vehicle will be shared. The app also identifies all the riders and the driver.”

The government gave Uber and Ola three days to stop carpooling services in Karnataka, but BuzzFeed News has confirmed that UberPool and Ola Share, Ola’s carpooling service, are still operational in Bengaluru.

Uber said the company is engaging with the government to sort out the issue but declined to comment on whether it will actually halt carpooling services. Ola did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ question.

Uber’s campaign, which seeks 50,000 signatures to “support ride-sharing in Bangalore,” is the latest example of how the company aggressively rallies riders around its cause each time it bumps up against regulation in India, Uber’s most important market outside the United States.