Twitter Is Expanding Its Policy Against Hateful Conduct To Include “Dehumanizing Speech”

Twitter — which is under ongoing criticism for abuse and harassment on its platform — is working on a new policy against hate speech, and this time, the company wants your feedback on it before it makes it official.

The policy will determine how the platform deals with content that “dehumanizes others based on their membership in an identifiable group, even when the material does not include a direct target,” according to a blog post published by the company.



Twitter — which already has a policy against hateful conduct and prohibits attacking people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, and serious disease — says the new policy would expand on this.

The company said in an interview with BuzzFeed News that it's taking user feedback into account before finalizing the policy in an effort to be more transparent. “We wanted to hear from the broadest array of people that we could come up with about what they like and what they hate,” Del Harvey, Twitter’s vice president of trust and safety, told BuzzFeed News. “Getting feedback from people will give us the opportunity to bring people along with us into the considerations that go into making this policy.”

Harvey said the company is aware of people trying to game the feedback system and said it has “protections in place” to prevent that.

When asked for an example of “non-targeted dehumanizing speech” that Twitter would like to ban, Harvey said: “Statements along the lines of ‘All members of protected group X are dogs or rats or whatever.’”

Twitter has recently taken a firmer position — it banned Alex Jones and Infowars for provocations it deemed in violation of its “abusive behavior” rules — and its new policy could impact more high-profile public figures on the platform such as President Donald Trump. In June, for example, the president received backlash for saying undocumented immigrants “infest” the United States.