Trump Has Pardoned A Silicon Valley Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets From Google

Former Google and Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski leaves federal court after his arraignment hearing in San Jose, California in August 2019.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned Anthony Levandowski, a former Google and Uber engineer and self-driving car expert who was sentenced to 18 months in prison in August 2020 for stealing trade secrets from Google.



Levandowski pioneered self-driving car technology at Google and made millions. He quit the company to found Otto, a self-driving truck startup that he sold to ride-hailing giant Uber in 2016 for an estimated $680 million. A year later, Google’s self-driving car unit Waymo sued Uber alleging that Levandowski had taken thousands of Google files, including confidential product designs, with him before he left.

The companies eventually settled when Uber offered Waymo nearly $250 million in stock and agreed not to infringe on the company’s intellectual property.