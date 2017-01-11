BuzzFeed News

This Man's Bank Wanted To Read All His Emails To Approve A Credit Card

tech

All your info are belong to us.

By Pranav Dixit

Pranav Dixit

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 11, 2017, at 5:32 a.m. ET

On Jan. 10, Twitter user @coderzombie was applying for a credit card online when his bank sent him a link to verify his email address.

When he clicked, this is what he discovered.

Applied for @HDFC_Bank credit card. It sent me a link to "verify" my email address. The verification site needs thi… https://t.co/02qDQfOv5Z
N @coderzombie

Applied for @HDFC_Bank credit card. It sent me a link to "verify" my email address. The verification site needs thi… https://t.co/02qDQfOv5Z

Twitter: @coderzombie

It turns out that his bank, HDFC, used a third-party company called Verifi.Me, whose website describes it as a verification service that lets users “prove their identities and fast-track their applications.”

BuzzFeed News screenshot / Via verifi.me

Here's everything that Verifi.Me collects about a user when they use the service, according to the company's privacy policy.

BuzzFeed News screenshot

That's pretty much everything important. Worse, the policy says that the company may share this information with people “who are required to know such information in order provide [services] to you."

Twitter users called out the bank for not respecting customers' privacy.

Twitter: @Raheelk
Twitter: @NavdhaD
Twitter: @WataShiva
Twitter: @ppalthady

Privacy activists in India blamed the situation on the country's lack of privacy laws.

Twitter: @aparatbar

A simple Twitter search revealed that people have been struggling with HDFC Bank's blatant disregard for customers' privacy for months, with no resolution.

Twitter: @avirajgunjal

An HDFC spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the company wasn't aware of the problem.

Verifi.Me did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for a comment.

H/T: Medianama

