These 12 Augmented Reality Experiences On iPhones Already Look Like The Future

tech

Apple developers are already building experimental AR experiences for iOS 11 and some of them look lit AF.

By Pranav Dixit

Pranav Dixit

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 29, 2017, at 10:54 a.m. ET

The next version of iOS, the software that powers your iPhone and iPad, is jam-packed with cool new features, but none of them are as 🔥🔥🔥 as AR.

AR, which stands for augmented reality, superimposes digital objects on the real world around you. Apple is building the tech into iOS 11, which will be available as a free download for most iPhones and iPads this fall.
If you've ever played Pokémon Go, you'll be familiar with the concept.

See how both the Pokémon and the ball look like they&#x27;re bouncing on that stretch of real-world ground? That&#x27;s essentially what AR looks like. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
At WWDC, Apple's annual conference for app developers held earlier this month, the company showed off just how sophisticated its AR technology is. Here's what it demoed onstage.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
You'll be able to download AR apps from the App Store this fall, but app developers are already experimenting with building AR experiences using a beta version of iOS 11 — and some of them look LIT AF.

Here's a robot dancing around someone's living room. 🤖

😮 Make no mistake. Children's bedtime stories will forever change in 2017 https://t.co/zOldgilYIs 🏆 cheers to the p… https://t.co/928SVdAgrC
Made With ARKit @madewithARKit

😮 Make no mistake. Children's bedtime stories will forever change in 2017 https://t.co/zOldgilYIs 🏆 cheers to the p… https://t.co/928SVdAgrC

Twitter: @madewithARKit

And a rocket landing in someone's backyard pool. 🚀

🚀 Watch a Space X Falcon 9 landing in your backyard → just look through your iPhone 😮 using #ARkit by @tomasgarcia… https://t.co/OGPor6ULcO
Made With ARKit @madewithARKit

🚀 Watch a Space X Falcon 9 landing in your backyard → just look through your iPhone 😮 using #ARkit by @tomasgarcia… https://t.co/OGPor6ULcO

Twitter: @madewithARKit

Someone mapped out their bike ride IRL right on their living room table. 🚲

My bike ride in AR. (Unity + ARKit + Mapbox + Strava)
Adam Debreczeni @heyadam

My bike ride in AR. (Unity + ARKit + Mapbox + Strava)

Twitter: @madewithARKit

Another developer came up with a cool new way to measure things if you don't have a measuring tape handy. 📏

🔥 BOOM 🔥 And just like that we have #ARKit measurement app number 2 https://t.co/cjfQMpHmx0 → by @laanlabs 🍒
Made With ARKit @madewithARKit

🔥 BOOM 🔥 And just like that we have #ARKit measurement app number 2 https://t.co/cjfQMpHmx0 → by @laanlabs 🍒

Twitter: @madewithARKit
Inevitable, right? 😁

Fidget spinner in ARKit
ƛ📱🥁🥓🌎 @shanev

Fidget spinner in ARKit

Here's a plane just floating in space in the middle of a room.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Check out this person blowing up 8-bit aliens from Space Invaders in an office space like they are the Doom guy. 👽

📡 Here's a Space Invaders shooter game made with #ARKit &amp; #madewithunity. Well done 🤟 @dan1one 🤟… https://t.co/9Y1xETLvx7
Made With ARKit @madewithARKit

📡 Here's a Space Invaders shooter game made with #ARKit &amp; #madewithunity. Well done 🤟 @dan1one 🤟… https://t.co/9Y1xETLvx7

Twitter: @madewithARKit

Watch these battleships go at each other in an ocean that's...just a floor. 🚢

👉 @ImmersionVR going nuts with office floor AoE 🌊https://t.co/bQ9aTSvcBH #ARKit #augmentedreality 🔥
Made With ARKit @madewithARKit

👉 @ImmersionVR going nuts with office floor AoE 🌊https://t.co/bQ9aTSvcBH #ARKit #augmentedreality 🔥

Behold a moon landing in somebody's KITCHEN! 🌚

🌜 Kitchen Moon Landing by @tomasgarcia (📡 Listen with sound 😋) https://t.co/vUtvi2INam 📲 #ARKit
Made With ARKit @madewithARKit

🌜 Kitchen Moon Landing by @tomasgarcia (📡 Listen with sound 😋) https://t.co/vUtvi2INam 📲 #ARKit

Twitter: @madewithARKit

Here’s somebody who’s now basically living INSIDE Minecraft. 🔨

😱 You can pretty much forget about getting anything done after this hits 🙈 Minecraft for iPhone w/ ARkit &amp; Unity… https://t.co/RoSMFLiDoP
Made With ARKit @madewithARKit

😱 You can pretty much forget about getting anything done after this hits 🙈 Minecraft for iPhone w/ ARkit &amp; Unity… https://t.co/RoSMFLiDoP

Hold your breath as you watch this zombie shuffle down a dark corridor. 💀

Tracking got a little messed up by the dark but wow! Apples #arkit is nuts.
Hammad Bashir @HammadTime

Tracking got a little messed up by the dark but wow! Apples #arkit is nuts.

And if the Widowmaker, the assassin from Overwatch, shows up in your bedroom like this, try not to scream too loudly. 🔫

Recorded straight from my phone last night. (Apple's New ARKit + Unity + Overwatch) Have never seen tracking like t… https://t.co/JfcJfVl33p
CodyB @CodyBrown

Recorded straight from my phone last night. (Apple's New ARKit + Unity + Overwatch) Have never seen tracking like t… https://t.co/JfcJfVl33p

Yep, me too. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Yep, me too.

