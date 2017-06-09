Uber Obtained A Rape Victim's Medical Records. Now It Might Face A Lawsuit.

"We are investigating and researching all potential avenues to address this situation and expect to have more information next week," Douglas Wigdor, a New York-based attorney for the woman who was raped by her Uber driver in New Delhi, told BuzzFeed News.

The New York-based attorney of an Indian woman who was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver in New Delhi in 2014 is exploring the possibility of taking legal action against the ride-hailing giant, after a report published by Recode on Thursday revealed that a top Uber executive, Eric Alexander, obtained and circulated her medical records internally at the company.



“We are investigating and researching all potential avenues to address this situation and expect to have more information next week,” Douglas Wigdor, who represented the woman in a Jane Doe civil lawsuit in the United States District Court in the Northern District of California in 2015, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "It is incredible in this day and age that one could even fathom that a legitimate rape victim was part of a conspiracy by a rival firm to harm Uber," Douglas said, referring to Uber's biggest rival in India, Ola. "Sadly, these views, coupled with the scrutiny of private medical records, support rape culture, and must end."

Wigdor declined to answer questions about whether the woman involved in the New Delhi incident had reached out to him or his firm, Wigdor Law LLP, following the publication of Recode’s report. But he did confirm that he is still retained by her. Asked whether the woman was considering pressing charges citing a violation of privacy, Wigdor said that "we are still investigating and researching our options."

Uber did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.