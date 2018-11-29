Starbucks Will Ban Porn On Its Free WiFi In All US Stores Next Year
The move comes after years of sustained pressure from an internet-safety group that says that public WiFi networks “are attracting pedophiles and sex offenders."
Starbucks will block customers in all US stores from using its free WiFi to watch porn next year. The news was first reported by Business Insider.
Watching porn in Starbucks stores was always banned, but the company did not actively block pornographic content on its in-store WiFi. In a statement on Wednesday, Starbucks said: “While it rarely occurs, the use of Starbucks public Wi-Fi to view illegal or egregious content is not, nor has it ever been permitted. We have identified a solution to prevent this content from being viewed within our stores and we will begin introducing it to our US locations in 2019.”
There are no further details about what this solution is yet, but Starbucks told Business Insider that the company tested multiple tools to prevent accidentally blocking inoffensive websites.
If you were wondering who watches porn at a coffee shop, you aren't alone.
Starbucks has been under pressure from Enough Is Enough, a Virginia-based non-profit that advocates for internet-safety, for years to put up content filters on in-store WiFi. In 2016, the organization was able to get McDonald’s to put up content filters in McDonald’s restaurants across the US. Starbucks promised to ban porn on in-store WiFi in the same year, but hadn’t done it so far. Earlier this week, Enough Is Enough CEO called out the coffee chain for not keeping its promise.
"By breaking its commitment, Starbucks is keeping the doors wide open for convicted sex offenders and others to fly under the radar from law enforcement and use free, public Wi-Fi services to access illegal child porn and hard-core pornography," Hughes said in a statement.
A petition from the organization demanding Starbucks to ban pornography from in-store WiFi put up by Enough Is Enough was signed by more than 26,000 people on Thursday. It said that public WiFi networks “are attracting pedophiles and sex offenders” and put children at risk.
