Sundar Pichai is a billionaire who has been running Google, a $1.5 trillion company headquartered in Mountain View, California, and its parent company, Alphabet, for the last five years. On Wednesday, a panel of Democrat and Republican senators questioned Pichai, along with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, about hate speech, election disinformation, and moderating content five days before Election Day in the United States. The senators made some good points, but there were many errors too. One of them really stood out: Most of the senators mangled Pichai’s last name (which is pronounced "pih-chai"). Pichai, who grew up in Chennai, India, is Indian American; in the languages predominantly spoken in both countries, his last name isn’t a tongue twister. Pea like the vegetable, chai like the drink. Pichai. Yet many senators, whose aides no doubt prepared them carefully, seemed to think they were addressing Mr. “Pick-Eye.”

Sundar Pichai should tell the Senators that Google has many use cases, like looking up how to same his name, and then cut his video.

Sen. Roger Wicker, the chair of the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, was the first to screw it up when he asked Mr. “Pick-Eye” to present his opening remarks. More than an hour into the hearing, Sen. Amy Klobuchar messed it up on the first try — saying “Pee-Chey” — but got it right on her second attempt, becoming the first senator to correctly pronounce his name. It didn’t last, because soon afterward, Sen. Maria Cantwell, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and Sen. Mike Lee reverted to “Pick-Eye.”



It's kind of awful how many Senators mispronounce Sundar Pichai's name. There are only 3 panelists. These Senators could learn his name before asking him questions.