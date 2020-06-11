They Refused To Censor Their Podcasts. Apple Removed Them From Its Chinese App Store.

Apple has removed a popular podcast app called Pocket Casts from its App Store in China at the request of the Chinese government, the app's makers said on Thursday.



Pocket Casts tweeted that it was contacted by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the agency that regulates and censors the country's internet, through Apple two days before the app was taken down from the store.

“We believe podcasting is and should remain an open medium, free of government censorship,” tweeted Pocket Casts. “As such, we won’t be censoring podcast content at [the CAC’s] request.”

