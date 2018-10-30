Apple's New iPad Pro Doesn't Have A Home Button. It Starts At $799.

If you’ve been holding on to that three-year-old iPad because you haven’t had a reason to upgrade, this year, you just might take the plunge.

On Tuesday, Apple announced a brand new iPad Pro at an event in Brooklyn, and for the first time since 2015, it’s completely redesigned its flagship tablet.

The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes: 12.9-inches and 11-inches and they’re almost all screen. Just like Apple’s newest iPhones, the iPad Pro gets rid of nearly all bezels around the screen, and ditches the Home button with the fingerprint sensor for a Face ID camera system.

The Home button is gone

Touch ID on Apple’s tablets is officially dead. Instead, both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pros now have Face ID cameras that will let you unlock your tablet and authorize purchases with just your face. This works even if your iPad is in landscape mode, but it won’t work if you hold it upside down.



This also means that Memoji and Animoji are coming to the iPad for the first time.