Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Harshly Criticized The Indian Law That Discriminates Against Muslim Immigrants: “I Think It’s Just Bad”
The native of Hyderabad said: “If anything I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India.”
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella strongly criticized a new citizenship law that the government of India, one of the company’s largest markets, passed last month. The law, known as the Citizenship Amendment Act, fast-tracks Indian citizenship for migrants from most major South Asian religions except Islam, and has received criticism at home and abroad from those who see it as an attempt to destroy India’s secular ethos and reshape it as a Hindu state that treats Muslims as second-class citizens.
“I think what is happening is sad. ... it’s just bad,” Nadella told BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith at a Microsoft event in Manhattan on Monday, emphasizing the role that technology and immigration had played in his life and career. "And even a story like mine being possible in a country like this, I think, if anything I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India, or becomes the CEO of Infosys, that should be the aspiration. If I had to sort of mirror what happened to me in the US, I hope that’s what happens in india.”
Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple, all of which have major elements of their business in India, have not yet responded to requests for comment.
Nadella’s remarks come amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that have engulfed India since the beginning of December, making it the first significant challenge to Narendra Modi, the country’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister, who, along with his Bharatiya Janata Party, have been accused of turning India — the world’s largest democracy — into an authoritarian state. 24 people have died across India since December in incidents of police violence, but thousands of protestors continue to dissent every day.
Nadella, who is a native of the Indian city of Hyderabad, also spoke about his multi-cultural roots. “I’m very proud of where I get my heritage, culturally in that place, and I grew up in a city, Hyderabad, I always felt it was a great place to grow up, we celebrated Eid, we celebrated Christmas, Diwali, all three festivals that are big for us,” he said.
Shortly after Smith tweeted Nadella’s remarks, Microsoft tweeted a statement attributed to Nadella, in which the CEO was quoted as saying “I’m shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large.
Nadella is the first major tech CEO to have criticized India’s citizenship law. Ever since the protests started, pressure has been building on influential people across powerful industries like tech to take a stand.
Following the Microsoft CEO’s comments, Indian historian and author Ramachandra Guha, who was detained in Bangalore last month for protesting against the new law, tweeted praise of Nadella.
Author Sadanand Dhume tweeted:
-
