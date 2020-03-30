This Indian State Wants People In Coronavirus Quarantine To Send Them Selfies Every Hour

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

People in India maintain the recommended distance while waiting to receive free grocery items distributed by police officials during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

A state in southern India has come up with a controversial solution to make sure that people quarantined at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus stay at home: it wants them to send a selfie to the government every waking hour.



According to the Minister of Medical Education of the state of Karnataka, quarantined people will be required to download an app on their phones, through which they must take and send a selfie every hour to government officials from 7 am to 10 pm. The app will also send the person’s GPS coordinates, so that officials can verify the person’s location.

If a quarantined person doesn’t send a selfie, they might transferred be to one of the Indian government’s quarantine centers, which have become notorious for unsanitary conditions.



“Every selfie sent by Home Quarantine [sic] person is seen by Government Photo Verification team,” a press release from the ministry said. “So if wrong photos are sent then also defaulter will be shifted to Mass Quarantine.”

K. Sudhakar, Karnataka’s Minister of Medical Education, did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. Three other officials at the Karnataka Health Department did not respond to requests for comment.

On Twitter, Indians slammed the order, saying that it their violated privacy.