A Lot Of The Internet Went Down This Morning

A Lot Of The Internet Went Down This Morning

Amazon, Reddit, and many news websites went missing for at least an hour.

By Pranav Dixit

Posted on June 8, 2021, at 7:22 a.m. ET

Huge swathes of the internet went offline for people around the world early Tuesday morning. The outage lasted at least an hour.

Thousands of people were unable to access major websites including Amazon, Twitch, Pinterest, and Reddit, as well as news websites like BuzzFeed News, the New York Times, CNN, the BBC, Vice, and The Verge among others.

Matthew Champion @matthewchampion

just catching up on the news hbu

Early reports and tweets suggested that a glitch at Fastly, an internet content delivery network service, was responsible for the outage. Many websites use services like Fastly to speed up load times for people around the world. Such are considered key parts of internet infrastructure.

Matt 'TK' Taylor @MattieTK

Fastly, the CDN provider, is having a massive outage, resulting in Twitch, Pinterest, Reddit, The Guardian, and the FT returning 503 errors. https://t.co/parKGKwrSU

Fastly hasn’t commented on the outage directly, but a monitoring page on its website showed that the company had identified and fixed an issue. “Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return,” Fastly’s website said.

Fastly’s page also showed that the outage was global.

Shona Ghosh @shonaghosh

Fastly's status page is yikes

Fastly issued an update at 7:09am Eastern promising that its "global network is coming back online."

Fastly @fastly

We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://t.co/RIQWX0LWwl

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

