Instagram Will Now Let You Add Music To Your Stories

By Pranav Dixit

Pranav Dixit

Posted on June 29, 2018, at 7:59 a.m. ET

Ever post a Story to Instagram and thought, “You know what would be perfect? If I could add a song to this.”

Starting today, you can!

Instagram will now let you choose from thousands of songs from artists like Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, and Guns N’ Roses.

The company said that it will add new songs every day.

To add a song to a story, make sure you update Instagram to the latest version. Snap a photo or record a video, and then tap on the screen and you will see a new sticker called Music.

Tap it to open a song library that lets you search by song name, mood, genre, or popularity. You can tap the play button to listen to a preview.

You can also scrub through a track to select the exact part you want in your Story.

iPhone users can also select a song before they actually start shooting a video and record the video in real time as the song plays. Android users, don’t fret, you’re getting this feature soon, Instagram said.

The company said that the music feature is available only in "select" countries right now including the US. There's no word on when it will expand to others.

Woo!

