Instagram Will Now Let You Add Music To Your Stories
Choose from thousands of songs from artists like Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, Guns N’ Roses, and more.
Ever post a Story to Instagram and thought, “You know what would be perfect? If I could add a song to this.”
Starting today, you can!
Instagram will now let you choose from thousands of songs from artists like Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Calvin Harris, and Guns N’ Roses.
To add a song to a story, make sure you update Instagram to the latest version. Snap a photo or record a video, and then tap on the screen and you will see a new sticker called Music.
Tap it to open a song library that lets you search by song name, mood, genre, or popularity. You can tap the play button to listen to a preview.
iPhone users can also select a song before they actually start shooting a video and record the video in real time as the song plays. Android users, don’t fret, you’re getting this feature soon, Instagram said.
Woo!
