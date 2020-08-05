Facebook’s TikTok competitor Reels was made available in the United States on Wednesday.

Just like TikTok, Reels lets people record 15-second clips, sync them with music or audio effects, and share them with the world or privately with friends. But there is a crucial difference — Reels isn’t a separate app, it’s built right into Instagram.



“Reels gives people new ways to express themselves, discover more of what they love on Instagram, and help anyone with the ambition of becoming a creator take center stage,” said an Instagram blog post announcing the launch.

What Instagram's announcement doesn’t say is just how similar Reels is to TikTok. Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Instagram offered popular TikTok creators “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to start using Reels.