An Entire City Has Been Told To Download A Controversial Contact Tracing App — Or Face Jail

NEW DELHI — Residents of a city in India have been issued with an ultimatum: install the government’s controversial coronavirus contact tracing app on their smartphones or be punished.



“Not installing the app will be considered as a violation of lockdown orders,” said a police order released in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi, on Tuesday. BuzzFeed News has reviewed the order, which was published in Hindi. Those caught without the app could face a fine of 1,000 rupees (around $13) or up to six months in jail.

A senior police officer from the Noida police department told Indian media that the cops would conduct random checks on roads and at state borders to ensure that people have the app installed. It’s unclear what happens if someone doesn’t have a smartphone or is out on the streets without one. Representatives from the Noida police department did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

The move has sparked outrage from Indian privacy activists who say that it is illegal and unconstitutional.

“This order is coercive and runs afoul of the constitutional principles of personal liberty,” said Apar Gupta, director of the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), a New Delhi–based digital rights organization. “If it’s challenged in court, it will be a tough case for the government to justify because it is unreasonable.” The IFF is currently working on a legal challenge.

More than half of India’s 1.3 billion citizens do not have smartphones. But India’s government, led by nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been increasingly pushing citizens to install its own contact tracing app to lead normal lives. The app, called Aarogya Setu, which means “a bridge to health” in Hindi, uses a combination of self-declared personal information like travel history and symptoms, as well as Bluetooth and location data, to hand out green, yellow, and orange pages to people showing their risk of coronavirus infection. More than 90 million people in India have downloaded it in under a month.

But privacy advocates are concerned about the app’s potential as a tool for state surveillance both during and after the pandemic. Among other things, it requires constant access to people’s location data and requires Bluetooth to be always on.