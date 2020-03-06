There are caveats: Internet speeds will be severely throttled, and after two weeks the government will reassess whether Kashmiris can continue to access the internet or shut it down once again.

More than 7 million Kashmiris were thrust into a digital black hole on Aug. 5, 2019, after India's government revoked an article of the country's constitution that guaranteed the region a degree of autonomy and shut down the internet.

The government justified its actions by saying that the shutdown was to prevent militancy and stop the spread of misinformation, but locals in the region told BuzzFeed News that the reason for the cutting off access was to prevent dissent and open rebellion.