If You Live In Kashmir, Tell Us How Living Through The Longest Internet Shutdown In A Democracy Was
The longest internet shutdown in the world is over. Let us know what it was like for you to live through it.
On Wednesday, the government of Jammu and Kashmir, the region between India and Pakistan, allowed internet access, including social media, for the first time in seven months.
More than 7 million Kashmiris were thrust into a digital black hole on Aug. 5, 2019, after India's government revoked an article of the country's constitution that guaranteed the region a degree of autonomy and shut down the internet.
The government justified its actions by saying that the shutdown was to prevent militancy and stop the spread of misinformation, but locals in the region told BuzzFeed News that the reason for the cutting off access was to prevent dissent and open rebellion.
The shutdown, the longest ever in the world, destroyed Kashmir's economy and threw normal life out of whack. It was criticized by lawmakers and human rights advocates around the world.
Kashmiris who are finally able to use Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter say it feels "unreal."
If you're a Kashmiri and you lived through the longest internet shutdown in a democracy so far, we'd love to hear from you. Tell us what it was like by leaving a comment on this post, and we may use your submission in a BuzzFeed News post. You can also use this Google Form to get in touch.
Pranav Dixit is a tech reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Delhi.
Contact Pranav Dixit at pranav.dixit@buzzfeed.com.
