Here Are All The New Features In Apple's October Update For iPhones

If you update your iPhone today, you will get some fun new features courtesy of iOS 16.1, a big update to iOS 16, the software that powers your iPhone.

iOS 16, which was released last month, already included some big new changes to your iPhone, including a revamped lock screen and the ability to edit sent text messages. iOS 16.1 finally adds some more tricks that Apple promised way back in June.

Here's what you'll get when you hit that Download button.

You can keep an eye on your Uber right from your lock screen.