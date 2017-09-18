Google’s New Payment App For India Transfers Money Via Ultrasound

Google Tez is a new way for users in India to send money to each other or to businesses — no personal information required.

Google’s goal for the brand-new payments app it launched in India on Monday is simple yet ambitious: to get in on the action each time someone sends or receives money in its largest market outside the United States.



The app is called Tez — Hindi for “fast” — and it lets users do three things: send money to people in their phones' address books, make payments to businesses (both online as well as in real-world mom-and-pop stores), and zap cash to anyone around them — all without knowing bank account numbers or personal details.

“The West went from using cash to plastic and point-of-sale machines, and it’s kind of still there,” Caesar Sengupta, vice president of Google’s Next Billion Users program, told BuzzFeed News. “But we think that in developing markets like India, people are going to leapfrog directly from cash to digital payments using their smartphones.”

Tez, which is now available on Android and iOS, is Google’s latest attempt to get more users from developing countries like India hooked on the company’s products. Google calls these users “The Next Billion,” and over the last two years has brought free Wi-Fi to 150 Indian railway stations, and built YouTube Go, a brand new YouTube app specifically meant for India that lets users download YouTube videos to their phones and share them with each other.

Tez is powered by UPI, short for Unified Payments Interface, a Indian government-backed payments standard that lets users transfer money directly into each other's bank accounts using just their mobile numbers, or a bank-issued payment ID that looks like an email address. It works a lot like Venmo does in the US, except that anyone can build their own payments app on top of UPI. Facebook-owned WhatsApp, for instance, is reportedly building UPI-enabled payments into its app, and Google already has competition from Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, which created a UPI-based app called PhonePe, as well as BHIM, a UPI-based payments app promoted by the Reserve Bank of India, India's central bank.

The interface for sending and receiving money from people around you in Tez is dead simple.