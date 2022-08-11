Google Will Start Letting You Know When You Can't Just Google It

If Google isn’t confident about the overall quality of search results when you search for something, it will now let you know at the top of the results page.



“This doesn’t mean that no helpful information is available, or that a particular result is low-quality,” Pandu Nayak, Google’s vice president of search, said in a blog post that the company published on Thursday. Rather, the warning, which Google calls a “content advisory,” will show up only when the site’s algorithms feel like giving you context about an entire set of results on a page, and despite the notice, you will still be able to see individual search results.

As an example, Google cited a search for getting in touch with the Illuminati, a reference to a popular conspiracy theory that a society of elites secretly controls the world.

The move is a part of broader updates that the world’s most popular search engine is making to improve the quality of information that it surfaces in a world racked by online misinformation and disinformation. Most people now think of Google as the place to find direct answers to questions, rather than links to pages that will hopefully be helpful, and the search engine has had to evolve to deal with this.

“We’re [not] able to know the truth of billions of documents on the web,” Nayak said. “It’s not something that algorithms can detect. And it’s not something that any one person or even a large organization can do. So, instead, what we have developed is a process for understanding signals of quality and reliability of sources on the web.”

Google already shows similar content advisories when a search topic is new or rapidly evolving and there aren’t enough reliable sources that it can show in results yet, and the new advisory will be one more way to signal people to not rely indiscriminately on Google as a source of truth and facts.

In addition to fessing up when it thinks that the quality of a set of search results isn’t great, Google is also making some other incremental changes.

It’s improving the quality of “snippets,” the little nuggets of information that it scrapes from webpages and offers up in bold as answers right at the top of the site when you ask specific questions like, “How long is the Great Wall of China?”