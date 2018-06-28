Google Just Spent Millions To Get Its Products To Work On Dumb Phones

Sony Pictures Television

No, KaiOS. It's an operating system that powers feature phones — cheap, basic devices that are like the phones you used to use before Apple popularized the modern smartphone — that are still used by a LOT of people in developing countries such as India. According to estimates, way more people in India use KaiOS than Apple's iOS.

In fact, according to TechCrunch, feature phone sales are growing faster than smartphone sales right now.