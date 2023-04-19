Researchers Accused Google And “60 Minutes” Of Spreading AI “Disinformation”

Artificial intelligence researchers are calling out both CBS and Google for overhyping AI after the network aired a high-profile 60 Minutes interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Sunday. In the segment, correspondent Scott Pelley claimed that an AI program made by Google had learned a language it had never seen before all by itself, and Pichai referred to AI tech as a “black box” that even the people who worked in the field didn’t fully understand.

“Of the AI issues we talked about, the most mysterious is called ‘emergent properties,’” Pelley said in the segment. “Some AI systems are teaching themselves skills that they aren’t expected to have. How this happens is not well understood.”

The segment then cuts to a video of an AI program created by Google that the network does not identify, showing a user asking the program questions in Bengali, a language spoken in Bangladesh and India, and the program responding with answers in both Bengali and English. The software in question is PaLM, the same underlying tech that powers Bard, Google’s recently released AI chatbot.

Pelley said that the program “adapted on its own” after it was asked questions in Bengali, a language he claimed it was not trained to know.

“We discovered that with very few amounts of prompting in Bengali, it can now translate all of Bengali,” James Manyika, a Google vice president also interviewed by 60 Minutes, said on the segment. “So now, all of a sudden, we have a research effort where we’re now trying to get to a thousand languages.”