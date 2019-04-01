Facebook Removed Hundreds Of Indian And Pakistani Political Pages For Spreading Bad Information Before India's Elections

Facebook and Instagram removed more than 800 political pages, accounts and groups in India and Pakistan for spreading misinformation, propaganda, spam, and posts dividing people along religious lines, the company announced on Monday.

The move comes ten days before India holds major national elections that will determine whether the country’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, returns to power.

Facebook said that nearly 700 of the pages and accounts were linked to the Indian National Congress — India’s primary opposition party— with more than 206,000 followers.

There were 103 pages, groups, and accounts — with a combined reach of 2.8 million — with links to the Pakistani military.

And there was a single Facebook page, with more than 2.6 million followers, that spread misinformation about political opponents of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The page had links to an Indian IT firm called Silver Touch, a company that reportedly created Modi’s official app.

Facebook said that these pages and accounts indulged in "coordinated inauthentic behavior" and violated its policies.

In a tweet from its official Twitter account, the Congress said that it was waiting for Facebook to give it a list of all the pages and accounts that had been taken down, and said that none of its official pages were affected.