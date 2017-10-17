Facebook Has Bought TBH, An App For Teens That's Gone Viral Overnight

The app, which lets people give each other compliments by participating in anonymous quizzes, has been the No. 1 free app in the iOS App Store for more than three weeks now.

Facebook has bought tbh, an app that lets people give each other compliments by participating in anonymous quizzes. The teen-focused app, which is currently only available in a handful of states in the US, has been the No. 1 free app in the iOS App Store for more than three weeks now.



Facebook did not disclose the amount that it paid for the app. In a blog post announcing the acquisition, the creators of tbh said that it had been downloaded more than 5 million times in the last few weeks. A billion messages have already been sent through the app.

Tbh, which stands for "To Be Honest," will continue operating as a standalone app under Facebook, a Facebook spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal.

“TBH and Facebook share a common goal -- of building community and enabling people to share in ways that bring us closer together," Vanessa Chan, a Facebook spokeswoman, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “We’re impressed by the way TBH is doing this by using polling and messaging, and with Facebook’s resources TBH can continue to expand and build positive experiences.”